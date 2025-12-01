Nano Flash

[Nano Flash] Professional, reliable & safe trading robot.

Nano Flash is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the GBPUSD pair using special Fibonacci levels as the basis for its technical analysis. This EA uses Instant Order, and there are settings for both Static Grid and Dynamic Grid grid models. It has reliable risk settings and Drowdown control, and there is a notification feature that can be sent to your mobile phone.

Price $347 (for 10 copies), (Final price $1297)

(Prices will be updated over time).


For the first 5 impressive customers: buy Nano Flash get Nano Plasma.

(Contact me after purchase, to get the special gift)


*You can download more complete documentation here: NanoPlasma_Doc.zip 
For documentation, it is the same as Nano Plasma, only the point scale is different, the documentation will be updated over time.

This EA is designed in such a way that it is suitable for those of you who are beginners and also for those of you who are advanced but don't want to always control the charts. 

In addition, this Expert Advisor is equipped with reliable financial management in handling floating, and is equipped with complete documentation for user guidance.

Create ease and comfort in trading on the GBPUSD market with Nano Flash.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Pair: GBPUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $300 and recommended $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: low/raw spread broker (TickMill/ICMarkets/etc).
  • Account type: Hedged.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

  • Auto Lot: For dimamis lot use.
  • Risk RatioSettings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.
  • Drowdown Manager: Option to increase protection on trades.
  • Trailing Point/Stop: Customizable order closing handling features.
  • Maximum Spread LimitationAdjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.
  • Grid Control: Reliable model grid settings can be adjusted.
  • Display Panel: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.
  • Push Notif MQIDA powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.

Suport Trade Model:

Single Trade

Trades that only carry out 1 open order in 1 session.
Full Grid

Grid trading all orders are closed with trailing stop/TP. (as in the video description)

Combination Grid

 Grid model where a certain number of orders will be trailing and if the number of grids exceeds the trailing number then it will use the target profit to close the position. 

(this is as implemented in the default settings).

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.

