Leapfrog Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor using a unique "Batch & Gap" chaining architecture to capture market trends while minimizing drawdown. Unlike traditional grids that stack losing trades, Leapfrog Grid dynamically manages exposure by closing previous orders as the trend progresses.

Trading strategy:

Leapfrog Grid trades on any currency pair or index (XAUUSD recommended), utilizing Pending Orders (Buy Stops and Sell Stops) to follow market momentum. The strategy is anchored by a specific price level to divide the market into Buy and Sell zones.

The core logic relies on a Sequential Chaining mechanism: orders are grouped into "Batches" (e.g., 5 orders). When the second order triggers, the first one closes instantly. This "Leapfrog" effect ensures you rarely have more than one trade open per direction, significantly reducing margin load.

Profits are secured using a Gap Exit strategy: once the final order of a batch travels through a designated "Gap" distance, the trade is closed and the cycle completes.

Risk Management & Reliability:

The trading robot is highly reliable and designed with real-market conditions in mind. It includes a Smart Debt Repayment system that replaces dangerous martingale recovery methods. The EA monitors your realized profits and uses a percentage of that "banked" money to surgically close the worst losing positions, effectively lowering drawdown without risking new equity.

Safety features include:

Hard Stop Loss: Limits risk to a fixed USD amount or a percentage of the balance.

Occupancy Checks: Ensures new batches are only created when the price zone is fully clear, preventing over-trading in consolidated markets.

Professional Interface:

The EA features a sleek, Dark-Mode Dashboard designed for clarity and ease of use. The panel provides real-time statistics, including:

Live PnL: Separate tracking for Buy and Sell floating profits.

Drawdown Monitor: Displays current and maximum historical drawdown percentages.

Recovery Stats: Shows the total amount of "Debt" (loss) repaid using the profit buffer.

Interactive Controls: Includes Start, Pause, and Stop buttons for immediate manual intervention.

Recommendations:

The Expert Advisor works best on volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD) or major indices. It is recommended to run the EA in the Strategy Tester using Visual Mode first to understand the unique "Chaining" and "Gap" behavior.

Batch Size: 3 to 5 orders.

Timeframe: Any (Logic is price-action based, not time-based).

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.

You can verify the strategy's stability by downloading the demo version and testing it on historical data.