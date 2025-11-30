ForexCybot is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with discipline, strict signal filtering, and structured risk management based on technical indicators. Built to deliver clear, objective, and technically consistent operations, it follows precise market criteria combined with user-defined parameters.

ForexCybot mql5 public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexcybot

After the purchase, send me a private message to receive the configuration file (set).

The entry logic is based on the simultaneous combination of four technical indicators, ensuring higher precision and alignment:

ADX (period 4) – measures trend strength

Williams %R (period 10) – identifies overbought/oversold zones

MACD (5,7,9) – analyzes momentum and crossovers

EMA (period 6, shift 4) – signals short-term direction

A position is executed only when all indicators point to the same direction, resulting in filtered, coherent, and reliable entries.



Integrated Risk Management

All operations use Stop Loss, Take Profit, and an optional Trailing Stop.

Additionally, each order passes through several internal protections, including:

Maximum spread limit for entries

Maximum number of simultaneous positions

Maximum lot size control

Daily loss limit

Daily drawdown limit

Minimum and maximum equity protection

Continuous equity drawdown monitoring

These mechanisms prevent unwanted entries and maintain strict operational discipline.



Martingale Option (Advanced Feature)

ForexCybot includes an optional and fully configurable Martingale module.

Its behavior:

Increases the lot size after losing trades

Returns to the initial lot after a winning trade

Operates with user-defined, limited levels

Because it involves elevated risk, this feature should be used cautiously and only by traders who understand and accept the profile.



Integrated News Filter

ForexCybot automatically monitors economic events and temporarily pauses new entries near relevant news releases:

High-impact events

Medium-impact events

Focus on USD, CAD, and EUR currencies

This protection helps avoid trades during unpredictable volatility spikes.

The system operates only within the configured time window:

Sunday to Thursday: 01:00–23:00

Friday: 01:00–24:00

All schedules can be customized to match the user's strategy.

Low-latency accounts with tight spreads

VPS recommended for continuous operation

Initial deposit according to personal risk management

Compatible with hedging accounts

ForexCybot offers simple installation, clear parameters, and fully automated indicator calculations.

It runs continuously while the market is open and is designed for traders who seek:

Discipline

Operational clarity

Multi-confirmation technical entries

Filtered operations

Configurable risk management

Transparent, objective, and consistent logic

A complete system for traders who value security, precision, and methodology.







