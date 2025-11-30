CatStrike EA MT4

CatStrike EA is a powerful breakout and momentum-driven Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility pairs such as XAUUSD, indices, and major FX.

It combines advanced momentum detection, smart pending-order placement, dynamic trailing stop, and profit-protection logic to capture explosive market movements with controlled risk.

🔥 Core Features

✔ Advanced Momentum Engine

CatStrike continuously tracks price displacement using a custom momentum algorithm combined with timestamp-based price comparison.

This allows the EA to detect real impulse waves and filter out weak or fake moves.

✔ Optional Dual Momentum Filter

A secondary momentum filter is included to increase accuracy:

Calculates real-time momentum difference

Compares with a rolling momentum average

Allows long-only or short-only momentum confirmation

This filter dramatically reduces false breakouts.

✔ SAR-Based Breakout Entries

The EA uses Parabolic SAR and a custom breakout distance to place:

BUYSTOP orders during strong bullish momentum

SELLSTOP orders during bearish momentum

Orders are placed only when price clears both SAR and volatility thresholds.

✔ Smart Pending Order Management

The EA automatically:

Deletes pending orders that didn’t trigger in time

Cancels orders when momentum weakens

Prevents bad entries in consolidations or when conditions invalidate the trade setup

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop System

A sophisticated trailing engine:

Calculates weighted average entry price across all open trades

Moves SL only when justified

Avoids micro-modifications to prevent server rejections

Fully compatible with low-stop-level brokers

✔ Profit Protection & Auto Close

Three layers of profit control:

First Profit Target → Locks gains based on lot size Second Profit Target → Deeper protection logic Minimum Profit Target → If open profit reaches your set value, EA closes all positions immediately

This gives you consistent profitability while avoiding deep pullbacks.

✔ Broker-Safe Lot Validation

Automatically checks:

Min/Max lot size

Lot step

Margin availability

Prevents invalid trades before they happen.

📊 Built-in Monitoring Panel

The EA includes a lightweight, clean on-chart panel that displays:

Spread

Open profit

EA status

Entry conditions

Active momentum direction

Perfect for real-time monitoring.

⚙ Fully Customizable Inputs

You can configure:

Lot size

StopLoss

TrailingStop

Max spread

Max simultaneous orders

Magic number

Momentum & filter periods

Minimum profit auto-close target

Simple input design → fast optimization.

🎯 Suitable For

XAUUSD (Gold)

NAS100 / US30

EURUSD / GBPUSD

High-volatility markets

Breakout traders

Trend continuation setups

Low-risk or medium-risk strategies

📌 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1–M15

Symbol: XAUUSD for best performance

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

VPS highly recommended





Initial Testing: Use demo account for 2-4 weeks

📦 What Makes CatStrike EA Unique?

Unlike typical breakout EAs that rely on static levels, CatStrike uses:

Multi-layer momentum reading

SAR-dynamic volatility expansion

Smart filtering of weak impulses

Intelligent order aging & deletion

This makes it far more adaptive, safer, and more accurate during real-market behavior.