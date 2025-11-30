💎 ICT Gold Sweeper: The Ultimate Smart Money Indicator

Are you tired of messy charts and weak Order Blocks that fail constantly? Stop trading blindly. It's time to filter out the noise and focus ONLY on the high-probability zones.

ICT Gold Sweeper is not just an indicator; it is a professional trading system based on advanced ICT concepts, equipped with a revolutionary Multi-Timeframe Overlap Engine.

🔥 Why is it Different? (The Golden Logic)

Most indicators show you every single block, confusing you. ICT Gold Sweeper thinks like a professional trader:

Scans the Background: It analyzes higher timeframes (HTF) automatically. Detects Confluence: It checks if a block on your chart matches a block on the HTF. Turns GOLD: When a match is found, the block turns 🟡 GOLD. These are your "Sniper Entries."

🟢 Green/Red: Fresh local zones.

🟡 GOLD: Institutional zones with maximum win-rate potential.

🎛 The "Command Center" Panel

Control your entire chart with one click. No more digging into settings menus!

📊 Market Bias: Instantly tells you if the trend is BULLISH or BEARISH .

👁 Hide Used: One click to CLEAN your chart. Removes all mitigated (tested) or broken blocks instantly.

📏 Show CE: Toggles the 50% Consequent Encroachment line for precision entries.

🔄 HTF Stepper: Change the Overlap Timeframe (e.g., from H1 to H4) instantly using < > buttons directly on the panel.

📱 Smart Alerts: Turn Mobile/Sound/Popup alerts ON/OFF from the dashboard.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Auto-Detection: Accurate identification of Bullish & Bearish Suspension Blocks.

✅ Smart Coloring: Silver: Mitigated (Price touched it). Gray: Invalidated (Price broke it). Gold: HTF Confluence (Strongest).

✅ Live-Only Alerts: No spam! The system ignores history and alerts you ONLY on live market events (New Block, Touch, Break).

✅ Modern UI: Designed with Segoe UI fonts and a "Dark Glass" aesthetic to match professional workspaces.

💡 How to Trade (Winning Strategy)

Check Bias: Look at the "Market Bias" bar on the panel. Hunt for Gold: Wait for a Golden Block to form in the direction of the bias. Sniper Entry: Place your Limit Order at the CE Line (50%) or the edge of the block. Manage: If the price closes beyond the block (turns Gray), the setup is invalid.

⚙️ Settings Overview

General: Source Timeframe, Lookback Period.

Panel: Position (Corners), Font Size, Font Face.

Filters: Gap Size, Overlap Settings.

Notifications: Popup, Push, Sound.

Ready to sweep the gold? Download the demo version now and see the difference. Clean charts, clear signals, and golden opportunities await.

👉 Recommended for: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD.