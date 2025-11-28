Signal Gen

💎 SignalGen Indicator - Professional Trading Signals





Advanced MetaTrader 5 Signal Generator

SignalGen is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed to generate high-confidence buy and sell signals for professional traders. It transforms complex market data into clear, actionable insights.

🚀 Why Choose SignalGen?

🧠 Intelligent Multi-Signal Analysis

Multi-Level Signals: Differentiates between Strong Buy/Sell and regular Buy/Sell signals with confidence ratings.

Comprehensive Analysis: Combines RSI, ATR, MACD, price action, and volume for robust signal generation.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Enhances signal reliability by validating entries against higher timeframes.

🎨 Professional Real-Time Dashboard

Live Market Metrics: All crucial data displayed in a sleek, modern interface.

Visual Signal Arrows: Clear colored arrows plotted directly on your chart for instant recognition.

Support & Resistance Levels: Key levels are identified to provide essential market context.

⚡ Advanced Alert System

Instant Notifications: Receive sound, push, and email alerts the moment a signal appears.

Never Miss a Setup: Stay informed even when you're away from your charts.

🛡️ Built-In Risk Management

ATR-Based Stops: Dynamically calculated stop-loss levels based on market volatility.

Risk-Reward Suggestions: Configurable take-profit suggestions to help you manage your trades professionally.

📊 At a Glance

Feature Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Timeframe All (M1 to Monthly) Markets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Core Analysis RSI, ATR, MACD, Price Action, Volume

🎯 Perfect For

Busy Traders who need clear, automated signal detection.

Strategy Developers looking for a reliable signal confirmation tool.

All Trading Styles from scalping to swing trading.

Traders who want institutional-grade analysis in a simple visual format.

⚙️ Key Configuration

Adjust sensitivity for Strong vs. Regular signals.

Customize the multi-timeframe confirmation settings.

Enable/disable specific alert types (Sound, Push, Email).

Fine-tune the ATR period for dynamic stop-loss calculation.

Transform your analysis today with SignalGen Indicator - where clarity meets confidence!

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Signal accuracy is not guaranteed. Always practice proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.