Gold Price Momentum Breakout

GANN GOLD PRICE MOMENTUM BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR

DESCRIPTION

The Gann Gold Price Momentum Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) and other forex instruments. Based on W.D. Gann's price action principles, this EA identifies key momentum zones from the first trading hour and executes breakout trades with strict risk management.

TRADING LOGIC

The EA operates on a daily cycle with a maximum of three trades per day, ensuring disciplined trading without overexposure. The core strategy follows these principles:

1. ZONE IDENTIFICATION
   - It identifies the highest high (Gann High) and lowest low (Gann Low) from this initial period
   - These levels form the critical breakout zones for the entire trading day

2. FIRST ENTRY SIGNAL
   - When price breaks above the Gann High, a BUY signal is generated
   - When price breaks below the Gann Low, a SELL signal is generated
   - The first entry uses the configured FirstLot size and FirstTP take profit
   - Only one position is opened at a time

3. COUNTER-ENTRY MECHANISM
   - If the first trade moves against the breakout direction, the EA implements a counter-trade strategy
   - For example, if a BUY was opened but price falls below the Gann Low, the EA closes the BUY position and opens a SELL
   - Counter-entries use progressively larger lot sizes (SecondLot or ThirdLot) with extended take profit levels (SecondTP)
   - This allows the EA to recover from initial false breakouts while maintaining controlled risk

4. TRADE LIMITATION
   - Maximum of 3 trades per day (first entry plus up to 2 counter-entries)
   - Once a take profit is hit, trading for that day is complete
   - Daily variables reset automatically at the start of each new trading day
   - This prevents overtrading and ensures disciplined execution

KEY FEATURES

MARGIN PROTECTION
- Built-in margin checking before every trade attempt
- Uses accurate OrderCalcMargin function with 20% safety buffer
- Prevents "No money" errors by blocking trades when insufficient margin is available
- Comprehensive error logging for margin-related issues

LOT SIZE MANAGEMENT
- Automatic lot size normalization to broker specifications
- Respects minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step requirements
- Configurable lot sizes for first, second, and third entries
- Prevents invalid lot size errors through proper rounding and validation

FLEXIBLE DAY START
- Auto-detect mode: Automatically finds the first M5 bar of the trading day
- Manual mode: Set custom day start time (e.g., 03:00 for Asian session)
- Adapts to different market sessions and broker time zones

TIME AND DATE CONTROLS
- Time Lock: Restrict trading to specific hours of the day
- Date Lock: Enable trading only within specified date ranges
- Useful for avoiding news events or testing specific periods

TRAILING STOP
- Optional trailing stop functionality to protect profits
- Configurable trailing start distance (in pips)
- Configurable trailing step size
- Automatically adjusts stop loss as price moves in favor

TAKE PROFIT STRATEGY
- First entry: Shorter take profit target (default 125 pips)
- Counter entries: Extended take profit target (default 300 pips)
- Automatic adjustment for broker stop level requirements
- Proper pip calculation for different symbol digit formats

RISK MANAGEMENT

NO MARTINGALE
- The EA does not use martingale or grid trading strategies
- Each trade is independent with its own risk parameters
- Progressive lot sizing is limited to three entries maximum

NO GRID TRADING
- Only one position is open at any given time
- Counter-entries replace previous positions rather than adding to them
- Prevents account overexposure and margin calls

DAILY TRADE LIMIT
- Maximum 3 trades per day ensures controlled exposure
- Automatic reset at day start prevents accumulation of risk
- Trading completes once take profit is achieved

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

SYMBOL COMPATIBILITY
- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Compatible with all forex pairs and CFDs
- Works on any broker with standard MT5 execution

TIMEFRAME REQUIREMENTS
- Uses M5 (5-minute) timeframe for zone definition
- Analyzes price action on M5 bars
- No dependency on higher timeframes

BROKER REQUIREMENTS
- Requires netting account mode (single position per symbol)
- Compatible with ECN, STP, and Market Maker brokers
- Supports all order filling types (IOC, FOK, Return)

PARAMETERS

LOT SIZE SETTINGS
- FirstLot: Lot size for initial breakout entry (default: 0.01)
- SecondLot: Lot size for first counter-entry (default: 0.02)
- ThirdLot: Lot size for second counter-entry (default: 0.03)

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
- FirstTP: Take profit in pips for first entry (default: 125)
- SecondTP: Take profit in pips for counter-entries (default: 300)

DAY START SETTINGS
- AutoDetectDayStart: Automatically detect first bar of day (default: false)
- ManualStartTime: Custom day start time if auto-detect is off (default: "03:00")

TIME LOCK SETTINGS
- UseTimeLock: Enable time-based trading restrictions (default: false)
- TimeLockStart: Start time for allowed trading hours (default: "00:00")
- TimeLockEnd: End time for allowed trading hours (default: "23:59")

OTHER SETTINGS
- MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 5555)
- UseTrailingStop: Enable trailing stop functionality (default: true)
- TrailingStart: Profit in pips before trailing activates (default: 150)
- TrailingStep: Distance in pips for trailing stop movement (default: 50)
- EnableDebug: Show detailed debug messages in log (default: true)

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS
- XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary target
- Major forex pairs with good volatility
- Any instrument with clear daily momentum patterns

RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES
- Works on any chart timeframe
- EA uses M5 internally for analysis
- Recommended to attach to M5, M15, or H1 charts

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum account balance depends on lot sizes and broker requirements
- EA includes margin checking to prevent insufficient funds errors
- Recommended starting balance: $100+ for micro lots, $1000+ for standard lots

OPTIMIZATION TIPS
- Test different day start times for your broker's time zone
- Adjust take profit levels based on average daily range
- Fine-tune lot sizes according to your risk tolerance
- Use time lock to avoid low-liquidity periods

MONITORING

The EA provides comprehensive logging for monitoring:
- Daily zone definition with high/low levels
- Trade entry signals with price levels
- Counter-trade activations
- Take profit achievements
- Margin warnings and errors
- Status updates every 5 minutes (if debug enabled)

All important events are printed to the Experts log with clear formatting for easy tracking and analysis.

CONCLUSION

The Gann Gold Price Momentum Breakout EA offers a disciplined, systematic approach to trading gold and other volatile instruments. By limiting trades to three per day and using proven breakout principles, it aims to capture significant momentum moves while maintaining strict risk control. The built-in margin protection, lot normalization, and flexible configuration options make it suitable for both live trading and strategy testing.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking automated execution of a momentum breakout strategy without the risks associated with martingale or grid trading systems.

