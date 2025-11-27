JN Range Breakout EA

This Expert Advisor implements a Range Breakout system, a trading methodology that identifies price movements within specific boundaries and executes positions when the price successfully breaks out of these defined areas.

System Mechanism:

Detects price movement boundaries

Waits for valid breakout confirmation

Executes automatic entries when breakout is confirmed

Manages stop loss and protection levels automatically

Integrated Filters:

Volatility filter to ensure suitable market conditions

Signal quality filter to verify breakout reliability

Protection filter to avoid entries during high-risk situations

Safety Features:

Automatic trading suspension when daily loss limits are reached

Real-time performance monitoring

Position sizing adjusted according to account conditions

Risk Warning:

Trading involves potential financial losses. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and only use capital that aligns with your financial capacity.

Optimized Currency Pairs:

XAUUSD

USDJPY

EURJPY

Additional pairs are currently undergoing development and parameter optimization.

Account Recommendation:

For optimal performance, use accounts with low spreads and servers set to GMT +2 or +3 time zones.