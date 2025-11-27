JN Range Breakout EA
- Experts
- M Makhfud Junaidi
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 27 novembre 2025
- Activations: 10
This Expert Advisor implements a Range Breakout system, a trading methodology that identifies price movements within specific boundaries and executes positions when the price successfully breaks out of these defined areas.
System Mechanism:
-
Detects price movement boundaries
-
Waits for valid breakout confirmation
-
Executes automatic entries when breakout is confirmed
-
Manages stop loss and protection levels automatically
Integrated Filters:
-
Volatility filter to ensure suitable market conditions
-
Signal quality filter to verify breakout reliability
-
Protection filter to avoid entries during high-risk situations
Safety Features:
-
Automatic trading suspension when daily loss limits are reached
-
Real-time performance monitoring
-
Position sizing adjusted according to account conditions
Risk Warning:
Trading involves potential financial losses. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and only use capital that aligns with your financial capacity.
Optimized Currency Pairs:
-
XAUUSD
-
USDJPY
-
EURJPY
Additional pairs are currently undergoing development and parameter optimization.
Account Recommendation:
For optimal performance, use accounts with low spreads and servers set to GMT +2 or +3 time zones.