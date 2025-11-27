VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix)

Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price.

Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout, and the other is a Trap.

VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result). It processes these two data streams separately and combines them into a 7-State Matrix to reveal exactly what Smart Money is doing.

It answers the most important question in trading: "Is this move real, or is it a Fakeout?"

📊 The Logic: Decoupled Vectors

Unlike standard indicators that "average out" data, VR-Quant treats Volume and Price Range as separate vectors:

⬆️ UPPER BARS (Positive) : High Energy. Volume is entering the market.

: High Energy. Volume is entering the market. ⬇️ LOWER BARS (Negative): Low Energy. Volume is leaving the market (or the move is "hollow").

🎨 The 7-State Matrix (How to Read)

The histogram color tells you the exact Regime of the current candle:

1. THE "GO" SIGNALS (High Energy / Valid Moves)

🟢 LIME - Explosive Expansion: Extreme Volume + Extreme Range.

Extreme Volume + Extreme Range. Meaning : Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.

: Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.

Action : ENTER the breakout.

: ENTER the breakout. 🔵 AQUA - Mild Expansion: High Volume + High Range.

High Volume + High Range. Meaning : Sustainable Trend. The move is healthy.

: Sustainable Trend. The move is healthy.

Action: HOLD positions.

2. THE "WARNING" SIGNALS (Conflict / Reversal)

🔵 BLUE - Absorption: High Volume + Low Range.

High Volume + Low Range. Meaning : MAJOR WARNING. Massive effort but price is hitting a wall (Limit Orders).

: MAJOR WARNING. Massive effort but price is hitting a wall (Limit Orders).

Action : TAKE PROFIT or prepare for a Reversal.

: TAKE PROFIT or prepare for a Reversal. 🟣 MAGENTA - The Fakeout: Low Volume + High Range.

Low Volume + High Range. Meaning : TRAP. Price moved easily ("Ghost Move") because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.

: TRAP. Price moved easily ("Ghost Move") because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.

Action: DO NOT CHASE. Expect price to snap back.

3. THE "WAIT" SIGNALS (Low Energy / Squeeze)

🟠 ORANGE - The Squeeze: Extreme Low Volatility (-2 Sigma).

Meaning : The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.

: The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.

Action : WAIT for the breakout.

: WAIT for the breakout. 🔴 RED - Deep Contraction: The market is dead.

Meaning : Total apathy. No liquidity.

: Total apathy. No liquidity.

⚪ GRAY - Neutral: Market noise.

🚀 Smart Pattern Intelligence (Arrows)



VR-Quant doesn't just show the current state; it remembers history. It detects complex institutional setups and marks them with Arrows on the chart:

🚀 Squeeze Breakout (Green Arrow): Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. The most profitable signal.

Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. 💥 Wall Breaker (Green Arrow): Detects when Absorption (Blue) is successfully broken by Expansion (Lime).

Detects when Absorption (Blue) is successfully broken by Expansion (Lime). ⚡ Trap Recovery (Green Arrow): Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume.

Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume. ⚠️ Trend Exhaustion (Red Arrow): Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue).

Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue). ⛔ Failed Breakout (Red Arrow): Detects when an Explosion (Lime) immediately dies into a Fakeout (Magenta).

Detects when an Explosion (Lime) immediately dies into a Fakeout (Magenta). 👁️ Hidden Accumulation (Yellow Star): Detects volume entering a dead market before price moves. And many more!



⚙️ Key Features

Z-Score Normalization: Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking. It automatically adapts to the asset's volatility.

Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking. It automatically adapts to the asset's volatility. Zero-Lag Detection: Often spots reversals (Absorption) before the candle closes.

Often spots reversals (Absorption) before the candle closes. Full Alert Suite : Pop-up, Push Notification, Email, and Sound alerts for every pattern.

: Pop-up, Push Notification, Email, and Sound alerts for every pattern. Visual Customization: Toggle specific patterns, change all colors, and adjust visibility.





General Settings