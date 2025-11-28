SuperGambler

Product Overview

SuperGambler EA is an intelligent Martingale trading system based on an M5 fast-detection method, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA integrates advanced ADX, ATR, MA, RSI, price action, and volume analysis technologies to provide comprehensive market condition recognition and an optimized Martingale strategy.
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Copyright: KUM TONG YU

Core Features

Intelligent Martingale Strategy

  • Multi-level position management (up to 20 layers)

  • Support for reverse averaging mode

  • Dynamic adjustment of position spacing

  • Automatic layer recovery mechanism

  • Initial trade control

Advanced Risk Management

  • Maximum drawdown percentage control

  • Daily loss limit

  • Position quantity limit check

  • Real-time risk exposure monitoring

  • Dynamic profit target calculation

Intelligent Exit Strategy

  • Dynamic take profit based on drawdown level

  • Profit target adjustment according to trend strength

  • Time-weighted profit strategy

  • Protective closing based on drawdown

  • Batch closing function

  • Loss priority closing logic

Risk Management Parameters

  • Maximum Drawdown Percentage: 200%

System Characteristics

  • High Adaptability: Suitable for different market environments

  • Intelligent Decision-Making: Based on multi-indicator comprehensive analysis

  • Security Assurance: Multiple risk control mechanisms

  • Profit Stability: Excellent performance in oscillating markets

System Requirements

  • Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum Capital: Recommended $10,000 USD or more (the more, the better)

  • Recommended Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Time Frame: M15 (Recommended)

Installation & Usage

  1. Go to Market -> My Purchases -> Install

  2. Load the EA on the chart

  3. Use the default adjusted parameters

  4. Enable automatic trading

  5. Monitor trading performance in real-time

Technical Support

  • Detailed parameter documentation

  • Online technical guidance

  • User community

Risk Warning

Forex trading involves high risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to:

  • Test thoroughly using a demo account

  • Start with at least $10,000 USD (minimum)

  • Fully understand the principles of the Martingale strategy

  • Regularly monitor account status and risk exposure

  • The Martingale system carries extremely high risks and may cause significant losses

  • Use with caution and only after fully understanding the risks

  • The reverse averaging function may increase risk exposure

  • The large oscillation detection feature may not completely avoid extreme market conditions

  • Performance may vary between different brokers; DM me for broker recommendations

Copyright Notice © 2025 KUM TONG YU All Rights Reserved

This product is for educational and research purposes only. Investors should bear their own trading risks.


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis