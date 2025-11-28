Ultra Hedge Trader

Ultra Hedge Trader is a powerful semi-automated Expert Advisor for traders who demand control. You initiate the trade by pressing "BUY" or "SELL", and the EA takes over management using a unique  two-phase recovery strategy.

The core philosophy is to cap the high risk of a traditional Martingale system. It achieves this by automatically switching from a grid to a safer, pending-order hedge mechanism after a predefined number of losses, acting as a logical "circuit breaker" to protect your capital.

Core Strategy: Two-Phase Recovery

  1. Phase 1: Limited Martingale Grid (Steps 1-4)
    The EA manages a grid for up to 4 consecutive losses. Use the "TREND" button to switch the recovery logic between mean-reversion (OFF) or trend-following (ON).

  2. Phase 2: Automatic Hedge Recovery (After 4th Loss)
    If the grid fails, the EA stops placing Martingale trades and automatically places a pending stop order. This hedge is designed to trigger on a breakout, aiming to recover the drawdown from a safer position.

Key Features

  • Semi-Automated Control: You choose the entry; the EA manages the sequence.

  • Intuitive On-Chart Panel: Control all functions directly from your chart.

  • Toggleable Trend Mode: Instantly switch between "continue" and "reverse" logic after a loss.

  • Built-in Risk Cap: The automatic switch to a hedge recovery prevents runaway Martingale risk.

  • Auto-Restart: Set the EA to stop after a win or continue trading automatically.

Input Parameters

  • TRADING: InpInitialLot, InpMultiplier, InpTakeProfit, InpStopLoss, InpAutoRestart.

  • HEDGE: InpHedgeDistance, InpHedgeTP, InpGridTSL (Note: InpGridTSL is not used in the current version's logic).

  • EA: InpMagicNumber, InpHedgeMagicNumber, InpTradeType.

Important Note on Symbol Compatibility

The default point values for SL/TP are optimized for standard Forex pairs. For instruments with different point structures like  Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (US30), or synthetic pairs (Boom/Crash), you  MUST adjust these values significantly to match your desired risk.

Example: A 500-point TP on EURUSD may be equivalent to a 5000-point TP on XAUUSD. Always test on a demo account for any new symbol.

Disclaimer

This EA utilizes a Martingale-based grid system, which carries a high level of inherent risk. Please use it responsibly and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying on a live account. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

