Ea GoldscalperPRO

GoldScalperPRO is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD, designed for traders looking for a reliable and stable automated system for the gold market. The EA intelligently manages trade openings and closings, optimizing risk without requiring constant supervision.

Key Features:

Specialized in XAUUSD: Maximum efficiency on gold, designed for market specificities.Intelligent order management: Stop loss, take profit, and lots automatically calculated to protect capital. Advanced filtering for safe trades: Enter only under favorable conditions. Protection against common errors: Automatic controls on volumes, stops, and signals. Easy to configure: Clear and customizable parameters without code changes. Comprehensive monitoring: Detailed logs to follow performance and trades in real time.

Why choose GoldScalperPRO:

EA dedicated exclusively to gold, optimized for XAUUSD.

Stable and reliable system, developed to run unsupervised.

Suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Integrated risk management, without sacrificing trading opportunities.





Recommended Time Frame: M15

GoldScalperPRO is designed to operate on the M15 (15-minute) time frame, optimized to analyze the gold (XAUUSD) market and identify opportunities with a balance between trade frequency and risk management.





Important user details:

Do not change the time frame: The EA only works correctly on M15.

Avoid using M1, M5, H1, or others, as the internal logic is calibrated for M15.

Always run GoldScalperPRO on an M15 chart and test it on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the trade frequency and risk management.

Main Configurable Inputs: SymbolsList List of symbols the EA will trade. Enter only XAUUSD (gold). MagicNumber – Identification number for the EA's trades. This is used to distinguish trades opened by this EA from other orders in the account. UseACFilter – Enables or disables the additional security filter. true = enabled, false = disabled. Improves protection against suboptimal signals. Lots – Lot size for each trade. Adjust according to available capital and risk management. Example: 0.01, 0.05, 0.1. Note: Only adjust parameters if you understand their effect on your trades. It is recommended to always test the EA on a demo account before switching to a live account. All values ​​are customizable to suit your capital, broker, and desired risk level.



Why you should avoid using multiple EAs at the same time Strategy conflicts: Each EA follows a specific logic. Multiple EAs on the same account can open opposing or duplicate orders, increasing the risk of losses. Difficult risk management: With multiple EAs, it becomes difficult to control stop losses, take profits, and overall drawdowns. Server overload: Too many EAs can slow down the platform, causing slippage or execution errors. Tip: Keep only one EA per account if you want to test its effectiveness.

Using a VPN with GoldScalperPRO

We recommend using a reliable VPN when running GoldScalperPRO to protect your connection to the broker and increase data security.





Main Benefits:





Secure Connection: Encrypts information between your PC/Server and the broker.





Stable Access from Anywhere: Ideal if you use a VPS or travel frequently.





Privacy: Masks your IP address, reducing the risk of targeted attacks or geoblocking.





Cautions:





Some VPNs may introduce slight delays in data transmission; always test on a demo account before trading live.





Make sure your broker allows VPN connections.



