AI Trend and Targets
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Version: 1.0
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay
AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3).
It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes.
What it does
Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines:
-
A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction
-
Context-aware rejection logic to validate pullbacks
-
ATR-based geometry to project guard distance and TP1 / TP2 / TP3
Once a valid shift in trend is detected, the indicator:
-
Prints a clean AI Entry line at the signal price
-
Calculates an AI Guard line (protective SL) using adaptive volatility
-
Projects AI Target 1 / 2 / 3 at fixed multiples of risk
-
Keeps the most recent setup on the chart – no clutter
Signals are confirmed on candle close; there is no repainting or back-painting of historical signals.
Why traders use it
In historical tests on gold and major FX pairs, AI Trend Targets has shown around 70% win rate when used with disciplined risk management and realistic spreads (results will vary by symbol, broker and settings).
Key benefits:
-
Precise, visual map: Entry, SL and all targets on the chart
-
Works on Gold, FX majors and indices (US30, NAS100, DAX, etc.)
-
Fully configurable “AI sensitivity”, risk radius and target factors
-
Suitable as a standalone framework or as a confluence layer with your own strategy
Recommended use
-
Choose your symbol and timeframe (H1–H4 for swing, M15–M30 for intraday).
-
Wait for a fresh AI Entry with Guard + Targets plotted.
-
Use Guard as your protective SL and scale out or exit at TP1–TP3 according to your plan.
AI Trend Targets does not place trades; it gives you a professional-grade map so your entries and exits stop being guesswork.