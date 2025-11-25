Lot Size Helper

📌 LotSizeHelper — Smart Lot & Trade Planning Panel

LotSizeHelper is a professional risk-management and automated lot-calculation tool designed for manual traders. With its clean and compact on-chart panel, you can open Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders with a single click, while the system automatically calculates lot size, SL, TP and entry price based on your defined risk percentage.

It provides a significant accuracy and speed advantage, especially for scalpers and intraday traders.

🚀 Key Features

Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Risk %

  • Calculates position size using your RiskPercent input (e.g., 2% per trade).

  • Lot size is adjusted dynamically according to free margin, SL distance, pip value and symbol rules.

  • Fully respects broker limits (min lot, max lot, lot step).

  • Prevents unintentional over-risking.

Automatic Entry, SL and TP for Buy Stop & Sell Stop Orders

  • Uses the last candle’s High/Low values from a selected timeframe (e.g., M15).

  • EntryBuffer & SLBuffer add safe pip-distance filters.

  • TP is calculated automatically using the defined Reward Ratio (RR).

  • All price levels comply with broker Stop Level and Freeze Level restrictions.

Clean, Lightweight On-Chart Panel

  • BUY button → Automatically calculates a long setup and sends a Buy Stop order.

  • SELL button → Automatically calculates a short setup and sends a Sell Stop order.

  • Compact panel design that doesn’t block the chart.

  • Live spread value displayed directly on the screen.

Risk-Focused Architecture

  • Rejects orders with invalid SL distances.

  • Prevents trades when free margin is insufficient.

  • Normalizes all prices automatically for the current symbol.

  • Ensures consistent and rule-based trade placement.

🎯 Who Is This Tool For?

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Manual traders who want consistent risk management

  • Anyone wanting fast one-click trade setups

🧠 How It Works

  1. Attach the tool to your chart.

  2. Press BUY or SELL on the panel.

  3. The system reads High/Low of the last candle on the selected timeframe.

  4. Entry, SL and TP levels are automatically calculated.

  5. Lot size is computed according to your risk percentage.

  6. The order is executed if all validations pass.

⚙️ Configurable Inputs

  • RiskPercent → Risk per trade

  • RewardRatio → RR ratio (e.g., 1.5 = 1:1.5)

  • EntryBuffer → Pip buffer for entry

  • SLBuffer → Pip buffer for Stop Loss

  • SignalTimeframe → Timeframe used for signal candles

  • TrendTimeframe (available for advanced users)

🌍 Works on All Symbols

  • Forex pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX)

  • Crypto (BTCUSD)

  • CFDs

🏆 Why LotSizeHelper?

  • Significantly speeds up trade execution.

  • Ensures consistent and safe risk exposure.

  • Eliminates human calculation errors.

  • Simple interface, powerful performance.

📌 Note

This tool does not generate signals or create a trading strategy.
It only automates entry, SL, TP and lot size after you press BUY or SELL.

📥 Download Now — Add to Your Chart and Trade Smarter

LotSizeHelper is a fast, reliable and beginner-friendly tool designed to enhance manual trading efficiency.


