Lot Size Helper
- Utilitaires
- Erhan Karayigit
- Version: 1.1
LotSizeHelper is a professional risk-management and automated lot-calculation tool designed for manual traders. With its clean and compact on-chart panel, you can open Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders with a single click, while the system automatically calculates lot size, SL, TP and entry price based on your defined risk percentage.
It provides a significant accuracy and speed advantage, especially for scalpers and intraday traders.🚀 Key Features
✔ Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Risk %
-
Calculates position size using your RiskPercent input (e.g., 2% per trade).
-
Lot size is adjusted dynamically according to free margin, SL distance, pip value and symbol rules.
-
Fully respects broker limits (min lot, max lot, lot step).
-
Prevents unintentional over-risking.
✔ Automatic Entry, SL and TP for Buy Stop & Sell Stop Orders
-
Uses the last candle’s High/Low values from a selected timeframe (e.g., M15).
-
EntryBuffer & SLBuffer add safe pip-distance filters.
-
TP is calculated automatically using the defined Reward Ratio (RR).
-
All price levels comply with broker Stop Level and Freeze Level restrictions.
✔ Clean, Lightweight On-Chart Panel
-
BUY button → Automatically calculates a long setup and sends a Buy Stop order.
-
SELL button → Automatically calculates a short setup and sends a Sell Stop order.
-
Compact panel design that doesn’t block the chart.
-
Live spread value displayed directly on the screen.
✔ Risk-Focused Architecture
-
Rejects orders with invalid SL distances.
-
Prevents trades when free margin is insufficient.
-
Normalizes all prices automatically for the current symbol.
-
Ensures consistent and rule-based trade placement.
-
Scalpers
-
Intraday traders
-
Manual traders who want consistent risk management
-
Anyone wanting fast one-click trade setups
-
Attach the tool to your chart.
-
Press BUY or SELL on the panel.
-
The system reads High/Low of the last candle on the selected timeframe.
-
Entry, SL and TP levels are automatically calculated.
-
Lot size is computed according to your risk percentage.
-
The order is executed if all validations pass.
-
RiskPercent → Risk per trade
-
RewardRatio → RR ratio (e.g., 1.5 = 1:1.5)
-
EntryBuffer → Pip buffer for entry
-
SLBuffer → Pip buffer for Stop Loss
-
SignalTimeframe → Timeframe used for signal candles
-
TrendTimeframe (available for advanced users)
-
Forex pairs
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX)
-
Crypto (BTCUSD)
-
CFDs
-
Significantly speeds up trade execution.
-
Ensures consistent and safe risk exposure.
-
Eliminates human calculation errors.
-
Simple interface, powerful performance.
This tool does not generate signals or create a trading strategy.
It only automates entry, SL, TP and lot size after you press BUY or SELL.
LotSizeHelper is a fast, reliable and beginner-friendly tool designed to enhance manual trading efficiency.