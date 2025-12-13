"Dream Bot" is a multipair trader, algorithm uses price action combined with MA for entries, NO dangerous strategies, hard SL + TP.

EA is fine on GMT 2/3 brokers, NO weird brokers like EXNESS with abnormal server time.



Recommended: (please see screenshot for pairs to be traded, load the EA with default settings on all charts, M5, remember to set different magic nr's).

VPS.

Low spread ECN account is always a good choice.

Risk Management; $200 per 0.01 lot, trading all pairs.

'Dream Bot" needs to be traded on its own account; it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.



Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.