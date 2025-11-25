Predator AI technical version

PREDATOR PULSE AI TRADER - Technical Limited v14.0 Where Retail Patterns Meet Institutional Intelligence- First episode of ATHENA SERIES

NOTE: PRODUCT HAS LIMITED NUMBER OF FREE LAUNCH DOWNLOADS

THE PROBLEM MOST TRADERS FACE:

You're trading against institutions with billion-dollar resources. They see order flow you don't. They know where stops are clustered. They manipulate price to trigger liquidity before the real move.

Until now, you've been trading blind.

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT:

This isn't another RSI crossover or moving average system. This is institutional flow analysis combined with adaptive pattern recognition - the same concepts used by professional trading desks, now accessible to you from THE SONS.

The system identifies:

WHERE institutions are accumulating/distributing

WHEN stop hunts and liquidity grabs occur

HOW price structure is breaking (BOS methodology)

WHICH fair value gaps are likely to be filled

Then it adapts its strategy based on volatility, session, and market regime - automatically.

THREE SYSTEMS IN ONE:

SCALPING ENGINE (M1-M15) Lightning-fast signals with institutional confirmation. Perfect for London/NY sessions when liquidity is high. Targets 10-30 pip moves with surgical precision.

Average signal frequency: 3-8 per session

Optimized for high-volatility pairs

Tight risk control with 1.5-2.5R targets

INTRADAY SYSTEM (M30-H4) Balanced approach capturing institutional momentum shifts. Ideal for part-time traders who can't watch charts all day.

Average signal frequency: 1-3 per day

Multi-timeframe confirmation included

2.0-4.0R profit potential per setup

SWING FRAMEWORK (H4-D1) High-probability structural breaks with institutional backing. For traders who want quality over quantity.

Average signal frequency: 2-5 per week

Maximum confluence requirements

3.0-6.0R profit targets

The system auto-detects which mode suits your timeframe - or you can manual override.

INSTITUTIONAL DETECTION TECHNOLOGY:

Order Block Recognition Identifies high-volume accumulation/distribution zones where institutions entered. Price often reacts when returning to these levels.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis Spots inefficiencies in price delivery - gaps institutions often fill. These create high-probability reversal zones.

Liquidity Grab Detection Recognizes when price sweeps obvious highs/lows to trigger stops before the real move. Classic institutional manipulation.

Break of Structure (BOS) Confirms when market structure shifts from bullish to bearish (or vice versa) - the moment smart money changes direction.

Smart Money Divergence Identifies when price makes new highs/lows but institutional volume doesn't confirm - warning of exhaustion.

Supply/Demand Imbalances Maps zones where supply overwhelmed demand (or vice versa) creating explosive move origins.

ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE:

The system doesn't use static settings. It analyzes:

Market Regime Detection

Trending (directional bias)

Ranging (mean reversion)

Breakout (expansion phase)

Consolidation (compression phase)

Then adjusts confluence requirements, stop distances, and profit targets accordingly.

Volatility Analysis Low volatility = tighter parameters, higher confluence High volatility = wider stops, stronger confirmation needed Extreme volatility = maximum filters engaged

Session Awareness Asian session = different parameters than London/NY overlap Automatically adjusts for time-of-day liquidity characteristics

SIGNAL QUALITY CONTROL:

Every signal must pass through multiple filters:

Confluence Scoring (Adjustable 2-8 factors)

Pattern strength

Institutional confirmation

Volume analysis

HTF trend alignment

Support/resistance proximity

Market regime fit

Session suitability

Volatility regime match

Signal Grading (50-100%) Higher scores = higher probability setups You set minimum threshold based on your risk tolerance

No Repainting Promise Signals only appear on CLOSED bars. What you see in backtest is what you get in real-time.

PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT:

Triple Take-Profit System

TP1: Quick profit capture (reduces risk)

TP2: Main target (R:R sweet spot)

TP3: Maximum extension (catch runners)

Intelligent Stop Loss

Structural placement (beyond obvious levels)

ATR-adjusted for volatility

Never arbitrary round numbers

Auto Break-Even When TP1 hits, stop moves to entry automatically - zero-risk position

Trailing Stop Engine ATR-based trailing for TP2-TP3 runners Locks in profits while giving room to breathe

Position Sizing Calculator Risk percentage-based or fixed lot Adjusts for symbol volatility automatically

REAL-TIME PERFORMANCE DASHBOARD:

Live Statistics:

Win rate by trading mode

Total pips captured

Active signals monitoring

Daily/weekly performance breakdown

Market condition indicator

Current session display

Volatility regime status

No Guessing. Pure Data.

PATTERN LIBRARY (8 INSTITUTIONAL PATTERNS):

Engulfing (reversal power)

Pin Bars (rejection strength)

Morning/Evening Stars (trend shifts)

Three Soldiers/Crows (momentum)

Harami (consolidation breaks)

Inside Bars (coiled energy)

Doji (indecision resolution)

Each pattern scored and weighted by institutional confirmation.

This is the limited technical version of the Predator Pulse AI. Full version containing ATHENA the intelligent machine learning and Tutor with more advanced and enhanced risk managements like montecarlo sortino and other institutional analysis now 75% of LIMITED TO FIRST 200 COPIES AT 97$(launch price 388$) Coming with lifetime free upgrade on any update and discount on future purchase of products on the ATHENA series.

After download remember the indicator works with what are in the inputs you can contact developer for any assistance.

@THE SONS