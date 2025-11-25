1. Introduction



Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot (internal code name: EA301) is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA follows the medium-term trend and manages trades with strict risk control, without using martingale, grid or arbitrage.

The main idea is simple:

let the EA trade the trend on Gold with clear rules, fixed stop loss and take profit, while you focus on monitoring risk and choosing the right account size.

All entries, exits and risk decisions are handled automatically once the EA is attached to the chart.

Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot opens one position per direction and does not rely on dangerous averaging techniques. It is built for traders who want a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor that can pass multi-year backtests and live forward tests with stable behavior.

2. What this EA aims to achieve



The goal of Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot is not “get rich quick”, but:

stable growth on XAUUSD over many market conditions

controlled drawdown with fixed stop loss on every trade

no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

one clear strategy that can be monitored and understood

fully automatic execution without emotional decisions

The strategy works by:

identifying the current trend on Gold using moving averages and price action filters

entering in the direction of the main trend after confirmation

protecting each trade with a stop loss and dynamic take profit

optionally trailing profit when the trend continues

As a result, the EA tries to stay in strong moves and avoid random entries in sideways, choppy markets as much as possible. Of course, there are no guarantees in trading and past results cannot promise future profit, but the logic is built to be robust and transparent.

3. Preparation before using the EA

Please make sure the following requirements are met before running the EA on a live account:

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (latest build recommended).

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe : recommended M15 (you can test other timeframes in Strategy Tester).

Account type : any (netting or hedging), but the EA itself uses one position per symbol.

Broker : ECN / low-spread broker with good execution on XAUUSD.

Leverage : 1:100 or higher is recommended for more flexibility.

Minimum deposit:

– from 300 USD as an absolute minimum starting point

– 500 USD or more is strongly recommended for safer risk and more flexibility in position sizing

VPS: a reliable VPS is strongly recommended so that the EA can run 24/5 without interruption.

Before going live, always test the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo or cent account. Use the same broker, symbol and settings that you plan to use on your real account. This helps you understand the EA behavior, typical drawdown and trade frequency.

4. How to use – step by step

Follow these steps to set up Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot:

Open the correct chart In MetaTrader 5, open a XAUUSD chart.

Set the timeframe to M15 (or your preferred tested timeframe). Attach the EA to the chart Drag the EA from the Navigator → Experts list onto the XAUUSD chart.

In the “Common” tab, make sure “Allow algorithmic trading” is enabled.

Click OK. Set risk and lot size Choose either fixed lot (for example 0.01, 0.02, etc.)

or, if the EA has a risk-based mode, set a reasonable risk percent per trade (for example 1–2% or lower).

Never risk money you cannot afford to lose. Check basic filters Make sure spread and slippage filters in the EA inputs are suitable for your broker’s conditions on XAUUSD.

If the EA has time filters or news filters, keep the default safe values or adjust carefully based on your testing. Run the EA on demo or small risk first Let the EA run on a demo or cent account for some time (at least a few weeks) to see: maximum drawdown, average number of trades per day/week, behavior during strong trends and sideways periods.

If the behavior matches what you expect from Strategy Tester, you can move to a real account. Switch to real account with the same settings On your real account, repeat the same setup: XAUUSD chart, timeframe, EA inputs.

Do not change parameters too often; let the strategy work according to its design.

Monitor account equity, drawdown and broker conditions from time to time. Risk management and expectations Use conservative lot sizes, especially at the beginning.

Remember that every trading strategy will have losing trades and losing periods.

Do not increase lot size aggressively after a winning streak.

Treat the EA as a professional tool that needs proper risk management and patience.

Important notice

Gold Trend Pro Xauusd Robot is an automated trading system built with clear rules, multi-year testing and strict risk control in mind. However, trading always involves risk.

Past performance, backtests or forward tests do not guarantee future results.

Please test carefully and use responsible money management when running this EA on live funds.