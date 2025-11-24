Open Multi TF POV
- Utilitaires
- Abraham Correa
- Version: 1.0
Instantly opens your chosen timeframes (M1 to MN) for the current symbol in separate charts with one click. Default selection displays the most useful middle range (M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). Optional "CloseIrrelevantCharts" automatically closes all charts of other symbols to keep your workspace clean and focused. Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis, quick POV switches, and clean chart management. Fast, reliable, zero errors/warnings. By Tangerinelover1 x SuperGrok.