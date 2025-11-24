Auto Fib for MT5
- Indicateurs
- Part-time Day Trader
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them.
Auto Fib keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart at all times.
It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy.
Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click.
Auto Mode — Automatically finds the latest valid trend leg and draws Fibonacci levels instantly.
Manual Mode — Define a trend leg yourself by dragging a vertical line. Perfect for traders who want full control over the exact impulse being measured.
Who It's For
Auto Fib is built for traders who:
- Use Fibonacci tools but dislike drawing them manually
- Want fast, accurate pullback levels for trade entries without chart clutter
- Trade rule-based strategies and use Fib zones for entries, stops, or confluence
Key Features:
- Automatic trend detection
- Manual trend selection with a simple line drag
- Auto-adjusting Fibonacci levels when the trend leg extends
- One-click hide/show for a clean execution chart
- Fully customizable colors and styles
Manual Trend Detection Mode
Auto mode identifies the most recent trend leg automatically, while Manual mode provides full control over the selection.
The vertical line can be moved left or right to define the desired trend leg.
Once positioned, the tool locates the highest and lowest price points to the right of that line and draws the Fibonacci levels instantly. This makes it possible to select any trend leg on the chart that is still relevant for measuring pullbacks.
How It Works
Move the vertical line until the red diagonal aligns with the intended trend leg — works for both bullish and bearish moves. Fibonacci levels are always drawn in the correct direction automatically.
Why It’s Useful
Manual mode locks Fibonacci levels to the timeframe and allows full user control over selecting the trend leg.