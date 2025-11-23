Evergreen Reaper
- Utilitaires
- Frank Paetsch
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Evergreen Reaper
The Evergreen Reaper is a precision liquidity-raid trading engine designed to exploit stop-run behavior around key swing levels.
It operates on clean market structure only — without artificial filters, volatility regimes, or protective layers — making it highly reactive and pure in execution.
Core Concept
The Reaper identifies liquidity raids around recent swing highs/lows and trades the reversal that forms when price grabs liquidity and snaps back.
It specialises in markets where stop hunting is common (like Gold).
How It Works
-
Swing Mapping
The EA constantly detects fresh swing highs and lows. These define the active support/resistance levels.
-
Liquidity Raid Detection
A valid setup occurs when:
-
price pierces a swing level deeply (stop raid),
-
then closes back inside the structure.
-
-
Reversal Entry
When a bullish raid happens → enter long.
When a bearish raid happens → enter short.
Stop-loss is placed beyond the raid wick to reflect real 1R risk.
-
R-Based Exit Engine
Once in a trade, the EA manages position using a 3-phase R-based exit system:
-
Phase A: early protection
-
Phase B: breakeven + micro-trailing
-
Phase C: trend-following expansion
No artificial TP — the trade grows as far as the market allows.
-
Why It Works
The model exploits a consistent institutional pattern:
markets take liquidity first → then move in the real direction.
Reaper captures exactly this moment with minimal delay.
Key Strengths
-
Extremely clean logic
-
Strong robustness across years of data
-
Particularly effective in XAUUSD
-
No over-optimization
-
Transparent, repeatable pattern
-
Accurate entries with natural RR expansion
Limitations
Because the Reaper uses no protective layers, it:
-
trades every valid raid (even during low-quality regimes)
-
has no dynamic risk control
-
has no daily drawdown guard
-
can show more account-curve volatility compared to guarded versions
This purity is why results look so smooth and why the Reaper remains a powerful baseline model.