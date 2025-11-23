Evergreen Reaper

The Evergreen Reaper is a precision liquidity-raid trading engine designed to exploit stop-run behavior around key swing levels.

It operates on clean market structure only — without artificial filters, volatility regimes, or protective layers — making it highly reactive and pure in execution.

Core Concept

The Reaper identifies liquidity raids around recent swing highs/lows and trades the reversal that forms when price grabs liquidity and snaps back.

It specialises in markets where stop hunting is common (like Gold).

How It Works

Swing Mapping

The EA constantly detects fresh swing highs and lows. These define the active support/resistance levels. Liquidity Raid Detection

A valid setup occurs when: price pierces a swing level deeply (stop raid),

then closes back inside the structure. Reversal Entry

When a bullish raid happens → enter long.

When a bearish raid happens → enter short.

Stop-loss is placed beyond the raid wick to reflect real 1R risk. R-Based Exit Engine

Once in a trade, the EA manages position using a 3-phase R-based exit system: Phase A: early protection

Phase B: breakeven + micro-trailing

Phase C: trend-following expansion

No artificial TP — the trade grows as far as the market allows.

Why It Works

The model exploits a consistent institutional pattern:

markets take liquidity first → then move in the real direction.

Reaper captures exactly this moment with minimal delay.

Key Strengths

Extremely clean logic

Strong robustness across years of data

Particularly effective in XAUUSD

No over-optimization

Transparent, repeatable pattern

Accurate entries with natural RR expansion

Limitations

Because the Reaper uses no protective layers, it:

trades every valid raid (even during low-quality regimes)

has no dynamic risk control

has no daily drawdown guard

can show more account-curve volatility compared to guarded versions

This purity is why results look so smooth and why the Reaper remains a powerful baseline model.