Advanced multi-timeframe algorithm designed for Gold and other volatile instruments

Quantum FVG Trader is a fully autonomous trading system built on a blend of institutional-grade price-action principles, statistical pattern recognition, and adaptive multi-timeframe filtering.

The system leverages structured historical behaviour, AI-assisted signal weighting, and precision execution to identify high-quality opportunities during intraday liquidity rotations.

Unlike traditional systems that depend on indicators with fixed parameters, Quantum FVG Trader continuously evaluates market structure, trend strength, and dynamic volatility profiles to determine when price is trading at statistically favourable zones. The algorithm adapts to evolving market conditions without requiring optimizations or curve-fitting.

Quantum FVG Trader follows a disciplined, risk-controlled approach with smart SL placement and reward-to-risk calibration. Every trade includes protective stops, margin checks, and exposure limits to ensure stable behaviour across brokers and account types. This makes the system suitable for long-term automated portfolios as well as environments requiring consistent risk management such as funded account challenges.

The EA uses real tick data, multi-TF analysis and custom internal logic, providing a stable and repeatable method for automated execution on XAUUSD and other major assets.

Key Features

Fully automated algorithm using historical probability, price-action levels, and AI-assisted signal confirmation

Multi-timeframe market structure analysis with adaptive trend filtering

Intelligent model for identifying favourable price zones with precision entries

Smart stop-loss placement based on structural volatility readings

Reward-to-risk engine to ensure consistent trade outcomes

Built-in margin protection, trade limits, daily equity protection, and spread filters

Stable performance across different brokers, symbols, and account models

Supports both hedging and netting modes

No optimization dependency, no martingale, no grid scaling

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Chart Timeframe: M5

Trend Model: H1

Market Structure Model: H1

Risk Settings: Adjustable based on user preference

Suitable For