Prime Scalp Logic is a professional automated trading system designed for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Unlike dangerous grid systems that expose your account to unlimited risk, this EA focuses on "One Trade at a Time".

The system uses a proprietary "Hidden Logic" based on institutional indicators (RSI & Bollinger Bands volatility) to find precise reversal points. If a trade moves against the market, a smart Recovery Martingale mechanism activates to recover losses quickly and safely.

💎 Key Advantages

Stable H1 Logic: Designed for the 1-Hour timeframe to filter out market noise and fake signals common in lower timeframes.

No Grid Strategy: The EA never opens a basket of orders. It manages only one active trade series at a time.

Low Balance Friendly: You can start with as little as $100 (Cent or Micro accounts recommended) or $500 for Standard accounts.

Hidden Indicators: Strategy parameters are locked and optimized internally to prevent over-optimization and ensure long-term stability.

Smart Recovery: Features a built-in recovery mode that aims to close trades in profit even after a wrong entry.

Professional Dashboard: Includes a modern Dark Mode UI on the chart to monitor your Balance, Equity, and Next Lot Size in real-time.

📈 Recommendations

Symbol: EURUSD (Highly Recommended).

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

Minimum Deposit: $100 for aggressive growth (or Cent Accounts). $500 for safe, conservative trading.

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are preferred.

VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

⚙️ Input Parameters

1. Money Management

FixedLot: The starting lot size for the first trade (e.g., 0.01).

LotMultiplier: The multiplier coefficient for recovery trades if the previous trade hits StopLoss (e.g., 2.0 to double the lot).

MaxMartingale: The maximum number of consecutive recovery attempts before resetting to the starting lot.

2. Trade Settings

TakeProfit: Profit target in points (Recommended: 500-1000 for H1).

StopLoss: Safety limit in points.

3. System

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA.

⚠️ Risk Warning

This EA uses a Martingale recovery method. While it is effective at recovering losses, please ensure you use a LotMultiplier and FixedLot size that matches your account balance. Backtesting on the H1 timeframe is highly recommended before using real funds.