Gold Puls
- Experts
- Salavat Yulamanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy.
- Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade.
- Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor.
- Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit.
- Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading.
monitoring myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746
- If you need to increase the lot size to Lot 0.1, you must also increase the TotalProfitToClose value proportionally to 150.
- Advantages:
- Timeframe: M30
- Trading pair: XAUUSD
- Settings
- Lot 0.01; Initial Lot size
- TotalProfitToClose 15; Close all trades if total profit reaches this amount
- SL 8500; Stop Loss in points
- TP 10000; Take Profit in points
- NoLossPoints 1760; SL to BreakEven after profit reaches this many points
- TrailingPoints 3730; Trailing Stop distance in points (0 to disable)
- Delta 1; Delta in points for level calculation from High/Low
- TimeSet "00:00"; Time to calculate levels ("00:00" for the previous day's H/L)
- MaxSpread 500; Maximum allowed spread in points
- IncreaseFactor 1.3; Lot increase factor after a loss
- magic 522236; Magic Number
- "MA Filter"
- MA_Period 480; Moving Average Period
- MA_Method MODE_SMA; Moving Average Method
- EnableBuy true; Allow Buy trades
- EnableSell false; Allow Sell trades
- EnableTradingByDays true; Enable Trading only on specific days
- EnableTradingByTime true; Enable Trading only during specific times
- TradingDays "2,3,4,5"; Days for trading (1=Mon, 2=Tue, .. 7=Sun) - CHECK THIS LOGIC
- TradingTimeStart = "04:00"; Trading Start Time (HH:MM)
- TradingTimeEnd = "18:00"; Trading End Time (HH:MM)
- Default settings for brokers with 2 decimal places on XAUUSD. For brokers with 3 decimal places, add 0 to the settings.
- SL
- TP
- NoLoss
- Trailing
- Starting price: $199
- Gradual increase in the price of the Expert Advisor