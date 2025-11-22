AO Gold M15 Scanner

AO Gold M15 Reversal Scanner





**Master Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping with Precision.**





Stop guessing where the market turns. This indicator is engineered exclusively for **XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe**. It analyzes the Awesome Oscillator to automatically detect high-probability reversals and trend continuations, keeping your charts clean and your signals clear





**Key Features:** * **Pinpoint Reversals:** Identifies "Overbought" tops for Selling and "Oversold" bottoms for Buying. * **Trend Continuation:** Detects failed crossovers (hidden pullbacks) to help you enter established trends safely. * **100% Non-Repainting:** Signals are confirmed at the close of the bar and **never vanish** or shift. * **Auto-Clean Logic:** Only shows the most recent valid signals to prevent chart clutter

**How to Trade:**

* 🔴 **Red Arrow (Top Peak):** Momentum is exhausted. Look to **SELL**.

* 🟢 **Green Arrow (Bottom Valley):** Selling pressure has faded. Look to **BUY**.

* 🔵 **Aqua/Orange Arrows:** Price attempted to reverse but failed. Trend is continuing.





**Requirements:**

* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

* **Timeframe:** M15 Only

**Simple. Powerful. Built for Gold.**