The Ultimate Trading Assistant

This is a free trail version of the RiskPanel Pro, the trail version will expire in 12/30/2025

-Visual order placement with risk calculation dollars based.
-Trade management.
-local copy trading with local risk(each account uses its local risk).
-Mobile trading using the EA(only pending orders-stop orders and limit orders-).
-Take partial profit.
-Customizable Sound based system(customizable sound for TP1, TP2, TP3, SL, Breakeven).


if you want the full unlimited version with fast executions and more features purchase the full version from the MQL5 market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152058?source=Site+Profile
