Smart TouchGuard
- Indicateurs
- Alireza Zahedi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
📌 TouchGuard Alert – Smart Price Touch Detection Tool
TouchGuard Alert is a lightweight, fast and highly practical tool designed for traders who want to receive instant alerts when the price touches any drawing object on the chart — with zero complexity. Simply draw your object, and the indicator does the rest.
✨ Key Features
- Price-touch alerts for all major chart objects:
Trendlines, Horizontal Lines, Vertical Lines, Rectangles, and Channels
- Works instantly with classic technical analysis tools — no setup required
- Supports Alert, Email, and Push Notification messages
- Optional Pre-Warning Distance to alert you before the actual touch
- Automatic object disabling after the alert to avoid multiple triggers
- Extremely lightweight — almost zero performance impact
🎯 Who Is It For?
Perfect for traders who rely on:
dynamic trendlines, horizontal levels, supply & demand boxes, or price channels and never want to miss a price reaction again.
⚙️ How It Works
Simply draw any supported object on the chart. LineTouch Alert automatically detects it and sends a real-time alert the moment price touches your level.
📦 Lite Version
This Lite version includes all the essential alert features and is ideal for traders looking for a clean, fast, and reliable price-touch detection tool.
💬 Support
If you have any questions, suggestions, or feature requests, feel free to contact me anytime.