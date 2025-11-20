MTF Trend Monitor can accurately detect trends across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes simultaneously, presenting them in a list format. It can work on any symbols and any timeframes. The default symbols are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. The default timeframes are H2, H4, H8, Daily, and Weekly. You can adjust it according to your own requirements. A real-time alert function is available when the trend changes direction.

MTF Trend Detector can be used independently or as a filter within the Accutrade System.





Symbol Settings

Symbols to Monitor (Comma Seperated): EURUSD,GBPUSD, USDJPY,XAUUSD, AUDUSD,NZDUSD





Timeframe Settings

Enable H1: Select true or false

Enable H2: Select true or false

Enable H3: Select true or false

Enable H4: Select true or false

Enable H6: Select true or false

Enable H8: Select true or false

Enable H12: Select true or false

Enable D1: Select true or false

Enable W1: Select true or false





Alert Settings

Alert on H1: Select true or false

Alert on H2: Select true or false

Alert on H3: Select true or false

Alert on H4: Select true or false

Alert on H6: Select true or false

Alert on H8: Select true or false

Alert on H12: Select true or false

Alert on D1: Select true or false

Alert on W1: Select true or false