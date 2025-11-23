Developed by The Engineer’s Code (TEC)

TEC Hybrid AI is an automated trading system designed to assist traders in managing trades on supported instruments. The system uses algorithms to analyze market movements, identify trends, and manage trade levels.

Features

🧠 Trend Detection

TEC Hybrid AI evaluates price movements to detect potential trends and trade directions. It monitors higher highs, lower lows, and momentum changes to support trade decisions.

🔄 Trailing Stop Loss and Take Profit Adjustment

The Expert Advisor can adjust stop loss and take profit levels during the trade based on market movement. This provides structured management of open positions.

💰 Money Management (Fixed Lot)

TEC Hybrid AI uses fixed lot sizes. The recommended minimum account balance is 200 USD, with a minimum lot size of 0.01.

Lot size scaling (manual adjustment):

For every additional 200 USD in the account, increase lot size by 0.01

Examples:

200 USD → 0.01 lot



400 USD → 0.02 lot



600 USD → 0.03 lot



800 USD → 0.04 lot



1000 USD → 0.05 lot



2000 USD → 0.10 lot

🌐 Multi-Asset Support

TEC Hybrid AI can operate on:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

GSOIL-DEC25

ITCash

Major and minor Forex pairs

⚙️ Intended Use

TEC Hybrid AI is intended to assist traders with trade execution and management. Users should monitor their accounts and adjust settings as needed.

ℹ️ Notes