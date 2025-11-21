BreeZ Gold EA is an advanced breakout system for XAUUSD (Gold) engineered to trade only high-momentum impulse candles confirmed by:

ATR volatility filters

Multi-timeframe trend alignment

Range confirmation

Cluster impulse validation

Strict entry offset to avoid fake breakouts

Dynamic RR based on trend strength

The result is a clean, selective, high-probability Gold trading system designed for prop firm consistency, with no risky systems inside (NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging).





BreeZ Gold EA was optimized with:

✔ Low drawdown behavior

✔ Controlled daily risk

✔ Daily max loss checks

✔ Daily profit target options

✔ Limited trades per day

✔ Mandatory SL & TP





Gold follows very predictable volatility cycles. BreeZ Gold EA takes advantage by detecting:

Impulse Candle Breakouts

ATR-based volatility confirmation

Entry Offset Logic

Trend Confirmation (M15 + H1)

Range Validation

Impulse Cluster Logic



