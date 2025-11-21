BreeZ Gold EA
- Experts
- Faisal Ammari
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 9
BreeZ Gold EA is an advanced breakout system for XAUUSD (Gold) engineered to trade only high-momentum impulse candles confirmed by:
-
ATR volatility filters
-
Multi-timeframe trend alignment
-
Range confirmation
-
Cluster impulse validation
-
Strict entry offset to avoid fake breakouts
-
Dynamic RR based on trend strength
The result is a clean, selective, high-probability Gold trading system designed for prop firm consistency, with no risky systems inside (NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging).
Designed for Prop Firm Safety
BreeZ Gold EA was optimized with:
✔ Low drawdown behavior
✔ Controlled daily risk
✔ Daily max loss checks
✔ Daily profit target options
✔ Limited trades per day
✔ Mandatory SL & TP
Gold follows very predictable volatility cycles. BreeZ Gold EA takes advantage by detecting:
- Impulse Candle Breakouts
- ATR-based volatility confirmation
- Entry Offset Logic
- Trend Confirmation (M15 + H1)
- Range Validation
- Impulse Cluster Logic
|Details
|Info
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Broker
|Any (Optimized for Exness)
|Prop Firm Ready
|Yes