Swing Strawberry
- Experts
- Muhammad Radzhi Bin Abdul Rahman
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 5
Swing Strawberry Gold – Advanced Gold Swing Trading Expert Advisor (EA)
Swing Strawberry is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders who utilize swing trading strategies on GOLD (XAUUSD). This powerful EA identifies and capitalizes on market swings, aiming to maximize profits from short- to medium-term price movements while managing risk intelligently.
Key Features:
- Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading
- Uses advanced swing trading logic to identify high-probability entries and exits
- Designed for short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding unnecessary scalping noise
- Built-in risk management features to help protect your capital
Recommended Account Conditions:
- Minimum recommended equity: 1,000 USD
- Suitable for both standard and ECN accounts
- Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), with low spread and good liquidity
Usage Instructions:
- Attach Swing Strawberry to a GOLD (XAUUSD) chart on your preferred timeframe (commonly H1 or H4, depending on your broker conditions).
- Load and use the provided preset (.set) file to ensure optimal configuration.
- Keep the EA running on a VPS or a stable internet connection for best performance.
- Avoid changing the default settings unless you fully understand the impact on risk and strategy.
Important Notes:
- Swing Strawberry is optimized using the provided preset file, which is essential to maximize the effectiveness of the trading strategy.
- As with all trading systems, performance may vary based on market conditions, broker, spread, and slippage.
- Proper money management and risk control are strongly recommended.
Swing Strawberry is ideal for traders who want an automated, professionally-structured swing trading system focused on Gold, with a reasonable minimum capital requirement and clear, ready-to-use presets.
Here is the preset link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YQAbw8HI_Y7k4c0fbGEdQA9nHh2xmYIM?usp=sharing