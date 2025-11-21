BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer

📌 EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer

The EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.
This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.

• For questions, discussions, and support:
Telegram Group: https://t.me/tester_Ea

Info:

• Recommended trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & All Major Forex Pairs
• Recommended timeframe: H1
• Recommended minimum balance: from $100 (depends on risk settings)
• Compatible with any broker
(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)


📘 Indicators Used

  • Bollinger Bands

  • Moving Averages

    • MA5 High

    • MA10 High

    • MA5 Low

    • MA10 Low

    • MA50 (Trend Filter)

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection

The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:

1. SIGNAL

  • CSM (Momentum)

2. SETUP

  • Reentry

3. VALIDATION

  • Reject MA50

  • Reject Lower / Upper Bollinger Bands

  • Extreme

  • MHV

4. CONFIRMATION

  • CSAK

  • CSAK Break MA50

  • CSM

  • Mhv

All conditions are detected automatically without the need to change timeframes.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Auto Entry

  • Lot Size

  • Trade Start Time

  • Trade End Time

  • Second Entry

  • Stop Loss (pips)

  • Take Profit (pips)

  • Fibonacci Stop Loss

  • Fibonacci Take Profit

  • Stop Loss USD

  • Take Profit USD

  • Automatic Cut Loss

  • Trailing Start

  • Trailing Step

  • Break Even Point (BE)

  • Trend Filter

  • Daily Profit Target


