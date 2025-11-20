Order Block ICT Indicator MT5

Order Block Indicator for MT5

The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies.

Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated.

These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances.

By identifying these areas, traders can significantly refine their entry and exit strategies, ultimately enhancing their trading accuracy and performance.

OB Indicator Table

Category ICT – Smart Money – Supply & Demand Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Leading – Reversal – Strength Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Markets Forex – Commodities – Indices

Bullish Order Block

On the 4-hour GBP/USD chart, the indicator marks key bullish order block zones—areas where institutional buy orders have previously caused strong market reactions.

When price revisits these zones, traders often see powerful bullish impulses or clear continuation patterns.

These levels provide excellent opportunities for entering high-probability trades with increased confidence.

Bearish Order Block

Using its advanced detection algorithm, the indicator identifies major resistance and supply zones directly on the price chart.

For example, around 0.83511, the indicator highlights a significant bearish order block, which triggered a sharp downward reaction on retest.

Similarly, near 0.84018, several order block levels appear where price consistently rejects the area—indicating strong institutional selling pressure.

These zones help traders form precise trade setups based on institutional activity.

OB Indicator Settings

Candles to Analyze: Adjust the number of candles used for identifying order block formations.

Theme Selection: Choose between Light Mode and Dark Mode depending on your preference.

Summary

The Order Block Indicator (OB) utilizes an advanced algorithm to detect high-probability order block zones, making it an essential tool for traders following ICT and Smart Money methodologies.

By identifying liquidity-rich zones, traders gain deeper insight into market structure and can make more informed decisions regarding entries, exits, and risk management.

This precision in detecting reversal and continuation levels ultimately enhances trading efficiency and overall performance.