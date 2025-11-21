Quantum Sentinel EA
- Utilitaires
- Zbynek Liska
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
🟣 Price Increase Incoming — Time Is Running Out ⏳
🔥 Unlock the full potential of next-gen autonomous trading
⚡ AI-driven precision with dynamic market adaptation
💼 Professional-grade execution for serious traders
🌍 Multi-asset performance — Forex • Metals • Indices
🧠 Works 24/7 with zero emotions, zero fatigue
🔒 Early-access pricing — once the wave fills, the price jumps
⏰ Secure Your Copy Before the Launch Window Closes
Fox Wave – Quantum Sentinel EA
Version: 1.01 | Author: Fox Wave QCW | foxwavetrading.top
This EA is not just an ordinary robot. It is a hyper-intelligent, multi-symbol, time-filtered trading platform that analyzes Forex, metals, and indices simultaneously, evaluates ultra-complex signals, and automatically opens, manages, and closes positions according to Fox Wave’s celestial logic.
1️⃣ Core Philosophy of the EA
-
Multi-symbol Intelligence: The EA monitors multiple markets simultaneously and selects only the strongest opportunities, maximizing capital efficiency.
-
Signal Alchemy: Each signal (Wizard, Surfer, Tsunami, Rogue) carries its own weight, and the EA filters the most powerful combinations.
-
Timeframe Management: Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly filters allow the EA to trade only when the “cosmic timing” is right.
2️⃣ Symbol Management
-
Symbol Categories: Forex, Metals, Indices – each category has its own SL/TP multipliers and trailing logic.
-
Symbol Lists: The EA can automatically load a list of assets for each market and intelligently process them according to priority and signal strength.
-
Symbol Suffix: Supports brokers with custom suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.a).
-
MaxSymbolsToTrade: Limits the number of assets traded simultaneously to avoid capital overload.
3️⃣ Risk & Money Management
-
Fixed Lot / Risk Percent: Trade with either a fixed lot or a percentage of your capital.
-
Trailing Stop & TP Management: Positions are dynamically protected with trailing stops, and profits are optimized according to current “wave potential” of the market.
-
Drawdown Protection: Monitors daily, weekly, and monthly losses and can automatically close positions upon reaching the limit.
4️⃣ SL/TP and Trailing Hyper-parameters
Each market type has its own multipliers used by the EA:
Multipliers per category:
-
Forex
-
Metals
-
Indices
This is not just SL/TP – it is the energy of the market wave, transferred directly into risk management.
5️⃣ Trading Logic
-
EA loads selected symbols by category.
-
Evaluates signals (Wizard, Surfer, Tsunami, Rogue) according to timeframe and settings.
-
Calculates optimal lot size and protective levels (SL/TP/Trailing).
-
Opens positions only if all filters are satisfied.
-
Dynamically manages open trades, moves TP with trailing, monitors drawdown.
-
Repeats the cycle for all symbols and all timeframes while the EA runs.
6️⃣ Inputs and Settings
-
SymbolCategory / Lists – choose market and specific assets
-
MaxSymbolsToTrade / TradeOnlyTopSignals – efficiency filter
-
TradeEnabled / FixedLot / RiskPercent – capital management
-
Timeframe Filters – when the EA trades (day, week, month, year)
-
Signal Filters – which signals the EA accepts
-
Fox Wave Coefficient – multiplies wave value for EA’s unique style
-
SL/TP/Trailing Multipliers – adjusts risk and profit by market type
-
Drawdown Protection – prevents losses above the set limit
7️⃣ Epic Advantages
-
Alien-level precision: Combines wave logic and signals with time filters.
-
Multi-market, multi-power: Forex, metals, indices – all in one EA.
-
Automatic risk management: drawdown, trailing, TP – everything under control.
-
Flexibility: Choose exactly what and when the EA trades.
-
Fox Wave Technology: Wave coefficient transforms market data into superhuman predictions.
Conclusion
Quantum Sentinel EA is not just a robot – it is a hyper-intelligent system that reads the market like wave physics and converts it into trading orders. It is designed for those who want a brutal edge over the market and are unafraid to explore the “wave universe.”