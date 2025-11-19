Advanced Scalpers Club
- Experts
- Jaya Patel
- Version: 1.10
Advanced Scalpers Club - Professional Grid Trading System
Advanced Scalpers Club is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who manually open positions and want automated grid management with intelligent risk controls.
Core Features
Intelligent Grid Management
Automatically detects your manual trades and builds grid positions around them
Each manual position gets its own isolated grid with configurable maximum levels (default: 10)
Uses ticket numbers as magic identifiers to prevent grid mixing between different base trades
Adjustable grid step percentage for precise distance control
Duplicate position prevention at each grid level
Advanced Risk Management
Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) calculation for unified Stop Loss and Take Profit across all same-direction positions
Progressive lot sizing with customizable multiplier for each grid level (e.g., 1.5x multiplication)
Option to use same lot size or progressive scaling
Configurable stop loss and take profit in pips
Real-time position monitoring and statistics display
Flexible Operation Modes
Works on current symbol only or monitors all symbols simultaneously
Manual close mode: closes individual positions at target profit pips
Automatic close mode: relies on VWAP-calculated TP/SL levels
Supports both hedging and netting account types
Professional Dashboard
Clean, multi-object chart display showing all critical information
Real-time profit/loss tracking in pips
Grid status monitoring (manual positions, total positions, grid utilization)
Color-coded profit indicators (green/red) for quick visual assessment
Shows current lot sizing mode, grid parameters, and VWAP status
How It Works
Open a manual trade on any symbol (magic number = 0)
EA detects the position and assigns it a unique grid group
Grid positions automatically open at specified percentage intervals as price moves against your entry
All positions in the same direction receive unified VWAP-based SL/TP
Grid continues until maximum level reached or base position closes
Each new manual trade creates a separate, isolated grid
Input Parameters
Grid Settings
Enable/Disable grid trading
Maximum grid levels per manual trade (1-50)
Grid step as percentage of price (0.01% - 5%)
Same lot size or progressive multiplier option
Lot multiplier value (1.0 - 10.0)
Profit Management
-
-
-
Risk Controls
-
-
-
Strategy Concept
This EA implements a controlled averaging-down strategy with professional risk management. When price moves against your manual entry, the grid opens additional positions at calculated intervals. The VWAP system ensures all positions share the same breakeven point, optimizing exit levels. Progressive lot sizing allows faster recovery while maintaining controlled risk exposure.
Risk Warning: Grid trading involves opening multiple positions which increases margin requirements and exposure. Ensure adequate account balance and test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.
Recommended Settings
Conservative: Grid Step 0.1%, Max Levels 5, Same Lot Size
Balanced: Grid Step 0.05%, Max Levels 10, Multiplier 1.5x
Aggressive: Grid Step 0.02%, Max Levels 15, Multiplier 2.0x
Always adjust parameters based on your account size, risk tolerance, and market conditions.
Technical Requirements
MetaTrader 5 build 3440 or higher
Hedging account recommended for full functionality
Minimum account balance: $100 (for proper margin management)
VPS hosting recommended for 24/7 operation
