Drawdown Protection PropFirms FortuneMachine

🚀 FortuneMachine Dashboard

The Ultimate EA Control Center for Smart & Safe Trading

FortuneMachine Dashboard is an advanced Expert Advisor dashboard designed to give traders total control, automation, and protection in one powerful interface.

⭐ Key Features:

🔧 Trade Management

Manage all your open trades directly from the dashboard—fast, simple, and efficient.

🛡️ Drawdown & Take-Profit Protection

Automatically safeguard your account. The system will close all trades when drawdown limits or take-profit targets are reached.

📊 Trade Monitoring

Track every trade in real-time with a clean and intuitive display.

📨 Telegram Connection

Instantly send your trade updates to Telegram for easy remote monitoring—anytime, anywhere.

📈 Strategy Monitoring

Analyze your trading strategy performance and maintain full control over your EA’s behavior.





A standalone software currently in development that will allow traders to run and managesimultaneously—unlocking the next level of automation.If you need a cheap VPS with monthly payment, you can contact me.





Contact Us at Telegram : @AlphaPrimeTech