Drawdown Protection PropFirms FortuneMachine
- Utilitaires
- Elvis Tangalayuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 FortuneMachine Dashboard
"Number One For PropFirms Tools"
The Ultimate EA Control Center for Smart & Safe Trading
FortuneMachine Dashboard is an advanced Expert Advisor dashboard designed to give traders total control, automation, and protection in one powerful interface.
⭐ Key Features:
🔧 Trade Management
Manage all your open trades directly from the dashboard—fast, simple, and efficient.
🛡️ Drawdown & Take-Profit Protection
Automatically safeguard your account. The system will close all trades when drawdown limits or take-profit targets are reached.
📊 Trade Monitoring
Track every trade in real-time with a clean and intuitive display.
📨 Telegram Connection
Instantly send your trade updates to Telegram for easy remote monitoring—anytime, anywhere.
📈 Strategy Monitoring
Analyze your trading strategy performance and maintain full control over your EA’s behavior.
A standalone software currently in development that will allow traders to run and manage multiple trading strategies simultaneously—unlocking the next level of automation.
