Tec La Stryns Aur

I present the Tec La Strns Aur Expert Advisor – an automated version of a complex manual strategy based on a structured and volume pattern, using the Fibonacci ratio and tick volume.





The Expert Advisor is clearly divided into two different strategies to cover two ranges of market conditions. It is impossible to fully automate the trading strategy due to its complexity, so the Expert Advisor's performance is currently less than 50% of that of a professional trader. I will continue to work on the Expert Advisor as much as possible, and for those interested in trying out one of the first versions, I am releasing it to the market.





This Expert Advisor is based on many years of experience studying tick volume and its impact on market structure. Each trade has a fixed stop loss and adaptive take profit.

The Expert Advisor does not use grids, martingale, or averaging. All trades are opened based on a pattern signal, ensuring maximum simplicity and reliability.





Only gold!





Test on a real account with a history quality of at least 90%. The chart timeframe is not important; use your preferred one. The Expert Advisor uses two timeframes, H1 and M5, regardless of the selected timeframe. Use leverage of 1:300 or higher. Also, test the strategies individually to better understand their trading styles. Each strategy can be disabled. For testing, use the parameter settings in the last screenshot.

Please note that the screenshots show results from trading with a fixed lot! Increasing the lot size as your balance grows will significantly improve the results.





The recommended minimum deposit is $1,000.

Contact me if you have any questions or need help choosing the optimal risk.