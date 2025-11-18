Signal Autotrader
- Utilitaires
- Luca Barone
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Signal Autotrader (MT5)
Automatically execute Telegram trading signals directly on MetaTrader 5 — in real time.
🧩 DESCRIPTION
Signal Autotrader MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor that connects your Telegram signal channels directly to MetaTrader 5 and executes trades automatically.
It reads every new message received in a target Telegram channel, extracts the trading instructions (symbol, direction, entry, SL, TP), and opens the trade instantly on your MT5 account.
Designed for traders who follow Telegram signal groups, premium channels, crypto rooms, or anyone who wants to automate recurring signals without manually opening trades.
Perfect for:
- Crypto signal channels
- Forex/Indices/Gold/Gems signal groups
- Telegram → MT5 autotrading setups
- High-frequency signal rooms
- Prop firm traders
- Copy-traders
- Professional signal providers needing automation
⭐ MAIN FEATURES
✔️ Automatically executes BUY/SELL orders from Telegram signals
✔️ Reads symbol, entry price, SL & TP from the message
✔️ Works with any asset: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Energies
✔️ Supports forwarded messages, emojis, multi-line formats
✔️ Ultra-robust parsing engine for ANY signal style
✔️ Anti-duplicate protection (no repeated entries)
✔️ Works on any chart, any timeframe
✔️ No DLLs, 100% native MT5
✔️ No need for Telegram Desktop or API keys
✔️ Lightweight, VPS-friendly
✔️ Perfect for prop firm challenges and live funded accounts
⚙️ HOW IT WORKS
1️⃣ You create a Telegram bot with BotFather
2️⃣ Add the bot to your signal channel (admin)
3️⃣ Insert your Bot Token + Channel ID into the EA
4️⃣ The EA checks Telegram for new messages every X seconds
5️⃣ When a new signal arrives, the EA will place an order:
🎯 NEW SIGNAL → BTCUSD BUY
✅ BUY EXECUTED 0.01
6️⃣ It ignores duplicated signals
🧠 ADVANCED PARSING ENGINE
The EA includes a powerful message parser that handles:✔️ Emoji-filled messages
✔️ Forwarded signals
✔️ Multi-line text blocks
✔️ Various formatting styles
✔️ Long banners or ASCII art
✔️ Random spaces / tabs / inconsistent formatting
✔️ Signals with or without entry price
Examples supported:
-
“BUY BTCUSD NOW 🚀🔥”
-
“Signal → EURUSD SELL\nSL 1.1020\nTP 1.0950”
-
“XAUUSD BUY\nEntry: Market\nTP1/TP2 in next message”
-
“NEW ORDER - GBPJPY Sell 📉”
Nothing breaks the parser — it adapts automatically.
📥 HOW TO USE
-
Open MT5
-
Attach EA to any chart
-
Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org
-
Insert your bot token + channel/group ID
-
Set your desired lot size
-
Enable AutoTrading
Done.
The EA will now execute signals instantly.
🛠️ REQUIREMENTS
-
MT5 (latest build)
-
Windows or VPS
-
WebRequest access enabled
-
A Telegram bot added to the signal channel
🚫 LIMITATIONS
❌ Cannot read images, videos, or voice messages
❌ Cannot read channels where the bot is not a member
❌ Cannot override broker restrictions
❌ Requires constant Internet access/VPS
💡 COMMON QUESTIONS
Q: Does it work with forwarded signals?
✔ Yes, fully supported.
Q: Can I use it with crypto signals?
✔ Absolutely — BTC, ETH, and all MT5 crypto assets.
Q: Does it need Telegram Desktop or phone?
❌ No — it communicates directly with Telegram servers.
🔥 WHO IS THIS FOR?
-
Traders who follow Telegram signals
-
Prop firm traders
-
Crypto scalpers
-
Copy-trading automation
-
Professional signal providers
-
Users receiving dozens of signals per day
-
Anyone who wants signals executed instantly
🎁 BONUS FEATURES
-
Clean and minimal interface
-
Zero-lag execution
-
Ultra-lightweight engine
-
Auto-clean message parsing
-
No duplicated orders
-
Runs on any timeframe and symbol
-
Fully independent from Telegram Desktop