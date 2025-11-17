Momentum Master Expert Advisor

Momentum Master EA: Unlock the Power of Gold Trading! 🚀

Are you ready to elevate your trading game and capture powerful moves in the Gold market (XAUUSD)? Introducing the Momentum Master EA, a sophisticated, ready-to-use Expert Advisor designed specifically for the fast-paced M5 timeframe.

This isn't a risky, high-stress system. The Momentum Master EA is built on a pure momentum strategy—meaning no Martingale, no Grid, just smart, calculated entries. It combines multiple leading indicators—including Fast/Slow EMAs, MACD, Stochastic, and CCI—to generate high-probability trade signals, ensuring you're only entering when the momentum is truly on your side.

Key Advantages & Features

Precision Gold Strategy: The EA is meticulously optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe , providing you with a finely tuned system that's ready to attach and trade immediately.

Intelligent Risk Management: Say goodbye to excessive risk! The system uses a powerful Money Management function that automatically calculates your lot size based on a configurable Risk Percentage and the trade's calculated probability, ensuring disciplined and flexible position sizing.

ATR Volatility Control: It smartly avoids choppy or low-volatility conditions by checking the Average True Range (ATR) , only entering trades when there’s enough movement to ensure a healthy profit potential.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an innovative ATR-based Trailing Stop . This system only activates the trailing stop once a trade hits a significant profit level (a multiple of ATR), letting your winners run while securing your capital.

Daily Safety Net: Trade with confidence using the Daily Cut Loss Percentage . This essential feature automatically stops trading and closes all positions if your daily drawdown limit is hit, protecting your account from significant losses.

Trend Confirmation: Utilizes a higher timeframe EMA (D1) as a powerful trend filter, ensuring all trades are aligned with the major market direction, significantly boosting the quality of your entries.

Ready-to-Use Parameters

The following parameters have been configured and optimized for you, but you maintain the flexibility to adjust them as needed:

RiskPercentage: Your maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

Lots: A fixed lot size to use if Risk Percentage is disabled (set to 0.1 by default).

StartHour / EndHour: Define the specific hours of the day when the EA is allowed to trade.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Controls the minimum volatility required for the EA to consider a trade.

MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The period and timeframe for the higher-timeframe trend filter (150 period D1 EMA by default).

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed from the daily starting balance before trading is halted.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the ATR period and multiplier used for dynamically moving your Stop Loss into profit.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The required profit level (as a multiple of ATR) to activate the trailing stop.

DayRange: The number of Daily bars used to calculate a dynamic Take Profit level based on average daily range.

Momentum System Parameters (MA, Stochastic, MACD, CCI): Pre-optimized settings for the core entry logic.

Don't miss out on high-momentum Gold opportunities!

Experience the power and security of the Momentum Master EA with zero commitment. You can try it out first with a low-cost 1-month rental, giving you full access to test its performance in your own trading environment.

Download the Momentum Master EA today and start trading Gold like a master!