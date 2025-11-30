Cosmic Scalper – MT5

A multi-layer momentum engine designed to track short-, medium- and long-range volatility shifts. It plots three pairs of dynamic trend lines: Cosmic Pulses (bullish drift) and Nebula Surges (bearish drift). These lines adjust using ATR-based quantum ranges, galactic high/low scans, and trend-biased filtering. When strength conditions align, the indicator prints Nova Buy or Supernova Sell dots, factoring wick structure, volatility bursts, candle body expansion, future midpoint pressure, and fast/slow EMA alignment. Optional quantum offset pushes dots above/below price for clarity.

How to use:

Trade in the direction of active Pulse/Surge slopes. A Nova Buy suggests upward acceleration; a Supernova Sell warns of downward momentum. Strongest signals occur when all three Pulse/Surge layers agree with the dots. Avoid signals against the broader trend or during flat Pulses. Alerts can be enabled to notify on new Nova/Supernova events.