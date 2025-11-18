Single position risk controllled EA fixed SL TP
- Experts
- Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
- Version: 1.14
- "This Expert Advisor is provided free of charge to demonstrate my high-quality coding skills. I specialize in custom MQL4/MQL5 Freelance development."
- "For custom Expert Advisors, Indicators, or scripts, please contact me through the MQL5 Jobs section
- The Single Position Risk Controlled Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 offers a simple, yet robust, momentum-following strategy. It is designed to prioritize capital protection by strictly limiting the number of open positions to one (1) at any given time. This EA uses a straightforward price action logic—entering a trade when the current candle closes above or below the previous close—ensuring minimal complexity and fast execution."
Key Features:
- Fixed Risk Management: Mandatory Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) parameters are applied to every trade, making risk calculation predictable.
- Simple Momentum Logic: Trades are based on the immediate candle-to-candle price direction.
- Customizable Settings: Easily adjust Lots, Stop Loss (in points), Take Profit (in points), and the Magic Number to suit your unique trading style and backtesting requirements.
- Single Trade Mode: The EA strictly maintains only one open position per symbol, ensuring controlled exposure.
- Clean Code Base: Developed with efficiency in mind, this EA has a zero-error structure, making it reliable for continuous operation.