Opening Range EA is built on a well-known market principle. Indices often show strong momentum right after the market opens, and that initial move can set the tone for the rest of the session. This EA captures that momentum by identifying the opening range and placing breakout orders automatically. It then manages trades until the session closes, aiming to capitalize on the day’s directional movement.

This product is completely free. Initial set files are available in the comments.
If you want to expand or customize the strategy further, you may request the source code via DM, provided you have purchased any of our paid products.

Trading Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: Works best on US30, USTEC and DE40.
  • EA Settings: Default settings are optimized for US30 & USTEC.
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted performance

Key Features

  • Custom Time Window: Choose your preferred start and end time to define the opening range.

  • Automatic Breakout Orders: EA places pending buy and sell stops above and below the defined range.

  • Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit: Fully customizable to suit your style.

  • Smart Risk Management: Supports lot sizing by balance, fixed amount, or fixed lot size.

  • Advanced Trade Controls: Includes break-even, trailing stop, and optional trade management rules

You can contact the seller for any questions or suggestions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system
