DCA System EA MT4

Precision. Control. Growth — Now Optimized for MT4.

The DCA System EA for MT4 is a powerful, fully automated trading system built on the proven Dollar Cost Averaging methodology.

It is engineered for traders who want steady growth, controlled risk exposure, and reliable recovery — all optimized for the MetaTrader 4 environment.

This MT4 version uses advanced averaging logic, adaptive spacing, and safe-exit algorithms to ensure stable performance even during volatile market movement.

Key Features (MT4 Version)

Smart DCA algorithm that scales positions using refined MT4-optimized logic

Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts based on volatility and trend conditions

Auto-recovery engine that manages baskets efficiently and reduces drawdown

Multi-symbol support for Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, and Crypto

Equity protection system with advanced safety filters

Lightweight and optimized for fast MT4 execution and VPS environments

Fully automated operation — handles entries, scaling, and exits hands-free

Recommended Use

Timeframes: Any

Instruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Crypto

Recommended Deposit: From $100 (or proportional for cent accounts)

Account Types: All MT4 account types supported

User Guide & Setup

After purchase, please leave a comment so you can be added to DCA System MT4 MQL5 channel where you will receive:

The full user guide

Optimization tips

Important Notes