TrendCandle EA Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that trades based on the candle colors of the chart. The EA can run on any trading account and can be backtested in the Strategy Tester. It calculates lot sizes appropriately to optimize profits and is suitable for 1-minute XAUUSD charts. Key Features: Opens orders based on candle color (green candle → Buy, red candle → Sell) Closes previous orders immediately when a new candle forms Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the accoun