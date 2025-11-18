TrendCandle EA Pro

TrendCandle EA Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that trades based on the candle colors of the chart. The EA can run on any trading account and can be backtested in the Strategy Tester. It calculates lot sizes appropriately to optimize profits and is suitable for 15-minute(recommented) charts. (XAUUSD)

Key Features:

  • Opens orders based on candle color (green candle → Buy, red candle → Sell)

  • Closes previous orders immediately when a new candle forms

  • Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the account's Max Equity to adjust trade size appropriately

  • Sets Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) automatically

  • Prevents duplicate orders and does not open trades in case of Doji

  • Supports backtesting in the Strategy Tester

Input Parameters:

  • LotStart : Initial lot size (default 0.01)

  • TakeProfitPt : Take Profit in points

  • StopLossPt : Stop Loss in points

  • TP_ForLot : Used to calculate lot size based on Max Equity

  • MagicNumber : Unique Magic Number for the EA

Advantages:

  • Adjusts lot size according to the maximum equity → prevents overtrading

  • Easy to use, suitable for any account type

  • Prevents trading errors

  • Copy-protection system (activation lock)


Plus de l'auteur
TrendCandle EA M1 PRO
Thanaporn Janbuala
Experts
TrendCandle EA Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that trades based on the candle colors of the chart. The EA can run on any trading account and can be backtested in the Strategy Tester. It calculates lot sizes appropriately to optimize profits and is suitable for 1-minute  XAUUSD charts. Key Features: Opens orders based on candle color (green candle → Buy, red candle → Sell) Closes previous orders immediately when a new candle forms Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the accoun
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis