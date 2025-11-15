Btc M5 Scalper

This indicator was developed and configured for use on M5 in BTCUSD.

It is a scalper indicator for quick and short trades.

It is not recommended for use on any other pair or timeframe.

Any experimentation will be at your own risk.

How it works:

The indicator draws rectangles at the tops and bottoms of the chart.

When a candle closes after crossing the line on the opposite side of the rectangle, you open the order.

The next line is the TP (Take Profit). The SL (Stop Loss) is above or below the side of the rectangle next to the zigzag.