Btc M5 Scalper

This indicator was developed and configured for use on M5 in BTCUSD.
It is a scalper indicator for quick and short trades.
It is not recommended for use on any other pair or timeframe.
Any experimentation will be at your own risk.
How it works:
The indicator draws rectangles at the tops and bottoms of the chart.
When a candle closes after crossing the line on the opposite side of the rectangle, you open the order.
The next line is the TP (Take Profit). The SL (Stop Loss) is above or below the side of the rectangle next to the zigzag.
Plus de l'auteur
M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
Marcos Camargo
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator * Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20 (Screenshot1) Add the indicator with first setting, then add it again to the same graph with other settings. You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought Never open orders againt the slow setting trend Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend It will work better in Europe/USA markets, * M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 ma
FREE
Fibonacci ZigArcs
Marcos Camargo
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Fibonacci ZigArcs MT4 Indicator A Signals filter with breakout + 3 S/R levels Zigzag tops and bottoms auto draw and update the mt4 native fibonacci arcs. The zigzag parameter can be changed by the user. The Arcs color can be changed by the user. This trend map provides the view of the 360 fibo range with levels as filters and targets To have this map around the price in a graph, gives a safe trade, without get lost with trends, or be trapped by false signals from indicators
Partial Close MT5
Marcos Camargo
Utilitaires
This EA partially closes each open order with a lot size greater than the user-defined closing value. For example: If you open an order for 0.50 or lower and the closing value you set is 0.50, it will do nothing. If you open an order of 0.60 it will instantly transform your 0.60 order into a 0.10 order. This is very useful if you have a small account and the minimum lot size for an asset is too high for you. Doing this manually can be dangerous due to the time it takes. With the Partial Close
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis