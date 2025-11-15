BOSS Scalper Propfirm

BOSS Scalper EA – Description





BOSS Scalper EA is a powerful and fully automated MT4 expert advisor, designed for traders seeking precision scalping on EURUSD M5 charts. Built with a specialized scalping strategy, this EA is optimized for both prop firm challenges and daily trading.





The EA works efficiently with STP and ECN brokers and is designed for accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher, requiring as little as $50 starting capital. It adapts to market conditions, managing trades with precision while keeping risk under control.





Key Features





Specialized scalping strategy for EURUSD M5





Designed to pass prop firm challenges





Suitable for daily trading





Compatible with STP and ECN brokers





Works with leverage 1:100 and above





Requires minimal starting capital (as low as $50)





Automated trade management and optimized risk control

Low delay VPS is always recommended

BOSS Scalper EA provides traders with a professional, reliable, and efficient tool to capture short-term market opportunities while minimizing risk.