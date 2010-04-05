🚀 Maximize Your Gold Trading with TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA! 🚀

Are you ready to dominate the gold market (XAUUSD)? Introducing the TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capture powerful moves using a unique, confirmed trend strategy. Stop guessing and start trading with confidence!

This isn't your typical risky robot. Our EA is built on a pure price action and trend-following methodology. It strictly avoids Martingale and Grid techniques, focusing instead on high-probability setups supported by multiple indicators. This means safer, more sustainable growth for your account.

✨ Key Advantages & Features:

Triple Confirmation Entry: The EA waits for a rare and powerful three-consecutive-candle pattern to align with MACD, Stochastic, and a high-timeframe EMA filter. This rigorous confirmation process ensures you only enter the market on the strongest trend signals.

Intelligent Money Management: Your risk is managed dynamically! The EA calculates the perfect position size based on your Risk Percentage and the signal's probability . A more confident signal gets a better lot size, optimizing your returns while controlling your drawdown.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively. The trailing stop is activated only when the position reaches a significant profit target, defined by a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) . It then intelligently trails the market using ATR to secure gains as the trend continues.

Built-in Risk Control: Peace of mind is paramount. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature automatically stops trading and closes all open positions for the day if your equity drops below a certain threshold, safeguarding your capital from excessive losses.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): This EA has been specifically optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe. It is ready-to-go—simply attach it to your chart and start trading!

⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters:

The TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA is designed for flexibility, allowing you to fine-tune its behavior. Here are the key adjustable inputs:

RiskPercentage: The percentage of equity you risk per trade. Set to 0 to disable risk management and use fixed lots.

Lots: Your Fixed Lot Size if risk percentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred Trading Hours to focus on the market's most volatile periods.

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum Daily Cut Loss Percentage before the EA stops for the day.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used for a Volatility Filter to prevent trading in stagnant markets.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the period and timeframe for the EMA Trend Filter (e.g., D1 for daily trend bias).

ATR Trailing & Profit Multipliers: Customize how tightly and how early the ATR-based Trailing Stop activates and trails.

DayRange: Defines the number of days used to calculate the Take Profit target based on average daily movement.

Triple Candle Trend Indicators: Includes FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalPeriod (for MACD) and KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing (for Stochastic) to adjust the core signal indicators.

👇 Take Control of Your Trading Today!

The TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA provides a structured, trend-following edge in the volatile Gold market.

Don't commit before you're convinced! You can test this powerful system with our very affordable 1-month rental option. Experience the difference in your backtest and live trading results before making a long-term decision.

Download the TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA now and unlock your potential in Gold trading!