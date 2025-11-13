Technical Ratings Indicator MT5

Technical Ratings - Professional TradingView-Style Analysis for MT5

Technical Ratings is a comprehensive technical analysis dashboard that brings the power of TradingView's renowned rating system directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator provides instant, clear trading signals by analyzing multiple technical indicators simultaneously, giving you a complete market overview at a glance.

What is Technical Ratings?

This indicator replicates the exact methodology used by TradingView's Technical Analysis widget, calculating buy/sell/neutral signals from 11 oscillators, 15 moving averages, and classic pivot points. Instead of manually checking dozens of indicators, you get an instant consensus rating that tells you what the market technicals are saying right now.

Key Features

Comprehensive Analysis Dashboard

11 Oscillators - RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ADX, Awesome Oscillator, Momentum, MACD, Stochastic RSI, Williams %R, Bull Bear Power, and Ultimate Oscillator

- RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ADX, Awesome Oscillator, Momentum, MACD, Stochastic RSI, Williams %R, Bull Bear Power, and Ultimate Oscillator 15 Moving Averages - EMA and SMA (10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200), plus Ichimoku, VWMA, and HMA

- EMA and SMA (10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200), plus Ichimoku, VWMA, and HMA Classic Pivot Points - Traditional pivot levels (R3, R2, R1, PP, S1, S2, S3) with automatic timeframe selection matching TradingView's behavior

- Traditional pivot levels (R3, R2, R1, PP, S1, S2, S3) with automatic timeframe selection matching TradingView's behavior Overall Summary Rating - Aggregated signal combining all indicators for quick decision-making

Smart Signal Classification

The indicator categorizes market conditions into five clear levels:

STRONG BUY - 70% or more indicators show bullish signals

- 70% or more indicators show bullish signals BUY - 55-70% bullish signals

- 55-70% bullish signals NEUTRAL - Balanced or mixed signals

- Balanced or mixed signals SELL - 55-70% bearish signals

- 55-70% bearish signals STRONG SELL - 70% or more indicators show bearish signals

Intuitive Visual Display

Professional color-coded panel with dark modern theme

with dark modern theme Real-time value display for each indicator with current readings

for each indicator with current readings Individual signal colors - Green (Buy), Blue (Neutral Buy), Gray (Neutral), Orange (Sell), Red (Strong Sell)

- Green (Buy), Blue (Neutral Buy), Gray (Neutral), Orange (Sell), Red (Strong Sell) Quick statistics - See exact count of buy/sell/neutral signals at a glance

- See exact count of buy/sell/neutral signals at a glance Current price display prominently shown

prominently shown Automatic updates at customizable intervals (1-60 seconds)

Advanced Pivot Points System

The pivot points feature includes intelligent timeframe selection:

Auto Mode - Matches TradingView's logic (Daily pivots for intraday charts, Weekly for daily, Monthly for weekly+)

- Matches TradingView's logic (Daily pivots for intraday charts, Weekly for daily, Monthly for weekly+) Manual Override - Choose Daily, Weekly, or Monthly pivot calculations

- Choose Daily, Weekly, or Monthly pivot calculations Individual Level Signals - Each pivot level (R1-R3, PP, S1-S3) shows its own buy/sell signal

- Each pivot level (R1-R3, PP, S1-S3) shows its own buy/sell signal Aggregated Pivot Signal - Combined pivot reading included in overall summary

How It Works

Oscillator Analysis

Each oscillator is evaluated using standard overbought/oversold levels:

RSI - Overbought above 70, oversold below 30

- Overbought above 70, oversold below 30 Stochastic - Overbought above 80, oversold below 20

- Overbought above 80, oversold below 20 CCI - Overbought above 100, oversold below -100

- Overbought above 100, oversold below -100 Williams %R - Overbought above -20, oversold below -80

- Overbought above -20, oversold below -80 Stochastic RSI - Overbought above 80, oversold below 20

- Overbought above 80, oversold below 20 Ultimate Oscillator - Overbought above 70, oversold below 30

- Overbought above 70, oversold below 30 MACD - Signal based on main line vs signal line crossover

- Signal based on main line vs signal line crossover Momentum - Buy when above 100, sell when below

- Buy when above 100, sell when below Awesome Oscillator - Buy/sell based on direction changes

- Buy/sell based on direction changes Bull Bear Power - Evaluates market strength relative to EMA(13)

Moving Average Analysis

All moving averages use a simple but effective rule:

Buy Signal - When current price is above the moving average

- When current price is above the moving average Sell Signal - When current price is below the moving average

This applies to all 15 moving averages, providing a comprehensive trend analysis.

Pivot Point Analysis

Classic pivot points use the traditional calculation method:

Above resistance levels (R1, R2, R3) - Potential sell zones

(R1, R2, R3) - Potential sell zones Below support levels (S1, S2, S3) - Potential buy zones

(S1, S2, S3) - Potential buy zones Around pivot point (PP) - Key reference level for trend direction

The indicator automatically calculates pivots based on the selected timeframe (Daily, Weekly, or Monthly) and provides both individual level signals and an aggregated pivot rating.

Practical Applications

Quick Market Scan

Attach the indicator to multiple charts to instantly scan which instruments show the strongest technical signals. The color-coded summary makes it easy to spot opportunities across your watchlist.

Trend Confirmation

Use the moving average consensus to confirm the current trend direction. When 10+ moving averages show the same signal, the trend is likely strong and reliable.

Overbought/Oversold Conditions

Monitor the oscillator section to identify potential reversal points. When multiple oscillators reach extreme levels simultaneously, a correction or reversal may be imminent.

Multi-Timeframe Strategy

Apply the indicator on different timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) to align your trades with multiple trend perspectives. Trade in the direction where most timeframes agree.

Customization Options

Visual Settings

Panel Position - Adjust X and Y distance to place the panel anywhere on your chart

- Adjust X and Y distance to place the panel anywhere on your chart Panel Size - Customize width (default 510px) and height (default 620px)

- Customize width (default 510px) and height (default 620px) Color Scheme - Full control over background, border, text, and signal colors

- Full control over background, border, text, and signal colors Font Size - Adjustable from 6 to 12 for optimal readability

Technical Settings

Update Frequency - Set refresh interval from 1 to 60 seconds

- Set refresh interval from 1 to 60 seconds Pivot Points Toggle - Enable or disable pivot point analysis

- Enable or disable pivot point analysis Pivot Timeframe - Choose Auto, Daily, Weekly, or Monthly calculations

Performance Features

Efficient calculations - Optimized code runs smoothly even on lower-end systems

- Optimized code runs smoothly even on lower-end systems Low CPU usage - Updates only at specified intervals to conserve resources

- Updates only at specified intervals to conserve resources No repainting - All signals are based on confirmed data, not subject to change

- All signals are based on confirmed data, not subject to change Instant startup - Panel appears immediately after indicator attachment

What Makes This Different

Unlike simple indicator combinations, Technical Ratings provides:

Standardized methodology matching the industry-leading TradingView platform

matching the industry-leading TradingView platform Professional aggregation logic that weighs signals appropriately

that weighs signals appropriately Clean, organized presentation of complex multi-indicator analysis

of complex multi-indicator analysis Real-time consensus eliminating the need to check multiple indicator windows

eliminating the need to check multiple indicator windows Proven signal classification used by millions of traders worldwide

Ideal For

Swing traders looking for high-probability setups with multiple confirmations

looking for high-probability setups with multiple confirmations Day traders needing quick technical reads before entering positions

needing quick technical reads before entering positions Multi-chart analysts scanning dozens of instruments for opportunities

scanning dozens of instruments for opportunities Beginner traders learning to interpret multiple technical indicators

learning to interpret multiple technical indicators Experienced traders wanting to save time on routine technical analysis

Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (build 3950 or higher recommended)

: MetaTrader 5 (build 3950 or higher recommended) Symbols : Works on all forex pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies

: Works on all forex pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies Timeframes : All timeframes supported (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

: All timeframes supported (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) Resources: Minimal CPU and memory usage

Important Notes

This indicator is an analysis tool, not a trading system. It provides technical consensus signals to support your trading decisions but should be used alongside proper risk management, fundamental analysis, and your own trading strategy.

The indicator does not place trades automatically, although it may be used to Create expert Advisors. It serves as an information dashboard to help you make more informed trading decisions based on comprehensive technical analysis.









Start making better-informed trading decisions with the same technical analysis methodology used by professional traders worldwide. Add Technical Ratings to your MetaTrader 5 terminal today!

Version: 8.32

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Category: Technical Indicators

Type: Chart Indicator