Technical Ratings Indicator MT5
Hieronymos Junior Starch
Version: 8.32
Activations: 5
Technical Ratings - Professional TradingView-Style Analysis for MT5
Technical Ratings is a comprehensive technical analysis dashboard that brings the power of TradingView's renowned rating system directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator provides instant, clear trading signals by analyzing multiple technical indicators simultaneously, giving you a complete market overview at a glance.
What is Technical Ratings?
This indicator replicates the exact methodology used by TradingView's Technical Analysis widget, calculating buy/sell/neutral signals from 11 oscillators, 15 moving averages, and classic pivot points. Instead of manually checking dozens of indicators, you get an instant consensus rating that tells you what the market technicals are saying right now.
Key Features
Comprehensive Analysis Dashboard
- 11 Oscillators - RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ADX, Awesome Oscillator, Momentum, MACD, Stochastic RSI, Williams %R, Bull Bear Power, and Ultimate Oscillator
- 15 Moving Averages - EMA and SMA (10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200), plus Ichimoku, VWMA, and HMA
- Classic Pivot Points - Traditional pivot levels (R3, R2, R1, PP, S1, S2, S3) with automatic timeframe selection matching TradingView's behavior
- Overall Summary Rating - Aggregated signal combining all indicators for quick decision-making
Smart Signal Classification
The indicator categorizes market conditions into five clear levels:
- STRONG BUY - 70% or more indicators show bullish signals
- BUY - 55-70% bullish signals
- NEUTRAL - Balanced or mixed signals
- SELL - 55-70% bearish signals
- STRONG SELL - 70% or more indicators show bearish signals
Intuitive Visual Display
- Professional color-coded panel with dark modern theme
- Real-time value display for each indicator with current readings
- Individual signal colors - Green (Buy), Blue (Neutral Buy), Gray (Neutral), Orange (Sell), Red (Strong Sell)
- Quick statistics - See exact count of buy/sell/neutral signals at a glance
- Current price display prominently shown
- Automatic updates at customizable intervals (1-60 seconds)
Advanced Pivot Points System
The pivot points feature includes intelligent timeframe selection:
- Auto Mode - Matches TradingView's logic (Daily pivots for intraday charts, Weekly for daily, Monthly for weekly+)
- Manual Override - Choose Daily, Weekly, or Monthly pivot calculations
- Individual Level Signals - Each pivot level (R1-R3, PP, S1-S3) shows its own buy/sell signal
- Aggregated Pivot Signal - Combined pivot reading included in overall summary
How It Works
Oscillator Analysis
Each oscillator is evaluated using standard overbought/oversold levels:
- RSI - Overbought above 70, oversold below 30
- Stochastic - Overbought above 80, oversold below 20
- CCI - Overbought above 100, oversold below -100
- Williams %R - Overbought above -20, oversold below -80
- Stochastic RSI - Overbought above 80, oversold below 20
- Ultimate Oscillator - Overbought above 70, oversold below 30
- MACD - Signal based on main line vs signal line crossover
- Momentum - Buy when above 100, sell when below
- Awesome Oscillator - Buy/sell based on direction changes
- Bull Bear Power - Evaluates market strength relative to EMA(13)
Moving Average Analysis
All moving averages use a simple but effective rule:
- Buy Signal - When current price is above the moving average
- Sell Signal - When current price is below the moving average
This applies to all 15 moving averages, providing a comprehensive trend analysis.
Pivot Point Analysis
Classic pivot points use the traditional calculation method:
- Above resistance levels (R1, R2, R3) - Potential sell zones
- Below support levels (S1, S2, S3) - Potential buy zones
- Around pivot point (PP) - Key reference level for trend direction
The indicator automatically calculates pivots based on the selected timeframe (Daily, Weekly, or Monthly) and provides both individual level signals and an aggregated pivot rating.
Practical Applications
Quick Market Scan
Attach the indicator to multiple charts to instantly scan which instruments show the strongest technical signals. The color-coded summary makes it easy to spot opportunities across your watchlist.
Trend Confirmation
Use the moving average consensus to confirm the current trend direction. When 10+ moving averages show the same signal, the trend is likely strong and reliable.
Overbought/Oversold Conditions
Monitor the oscillator section to identify potential reversal points. When multiple oscillators reach extreme levels simultaneously, a correction or reversal may be imminent.
Multi-Timeframe Strategy
Apply the indicator on different timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) to align your trades with multiple trend perspectives. Trade in the direction where most timeframes agree.
Customization Options
Visual Settings
- Panel Position - Adjust X and Y distance to place the panel anywhere on your chart
- Panel Size - Customize width (default 510px) and height (default 620px)
- Color Scheme - Full control over background, border, text, and signal colors
- Font Size - Adjustable from 6 to 12 for optimal readability
Technical Settings
- Update Frequency - Set refresh interval from 1 to 60 seconds
- Pivot Points Toggle - Enable or disable pivot point analysis
- Pivot Timeframe - Choose Auto, Daily, Weekly, or Monthly calculations
Performance Features
- Efficient calculations - Optimized code runs smoothly even on lower-end systems
- Low CPU usage - Updates only at specified intervals to conserve resources
- No repainting - All signals are based on confirmed data, not subject to change
- Instant startup - Panel appears immediately after indicator attachment
What Makes This Different
Unlike simple indicator combinations, Technical Ratings provides:
- Standardized methodology matching the industry-leading TradingView platform
- Professional aggregation logic that weighs signals appropriately
- Clean, organized presentation of complex multi-indicator analysis
- Real-time consensus eliminating the need to check multiple indicator windows
- Proven signal classification used by millions of traders worldwide
Ideal For
- Swing traders looking for high-probability setups with multiple confirmations
- Day traders needing quick technical reads before entering positions
- Multi-chart analysts scanning dozens of instruments for opportunities
- Beginner traders learning to interpret multiple technical indicators
- Experienced traders wanting to save time on routine technical analysis
Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3950 or higher recommended)
- Symbols: Works on all forex pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies
- Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)
- Resources: Minimal CPU and memory usage
Important Notes
This indicator is an analysis tool, not a trading system. It provides technical consensus signals to support your trading decisions but should be used alongside proper risk management, fundamental analysis, and your own trading strategy.
The indicator does not place trades automatically, although it may be used to Create expert Advisors. It serves as an information dashboard to help you make more informed trading decisions based on comprehensive technical analysis.
Start making better-informed trading decisions with the same technical analysis methodology used by professional traders worldwide. Add Technical Ratings to your MetaTrader 5 terminal today!
