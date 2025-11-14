Trend Signal Tracker

Moving Average Trend Tracker is an automated trading tool that follows trends using a moving average and a stochastic oscillator. When the oscillator detects a crossover in the direction of the trend, it sends an order to the market. It is configured for use with EUR/USD on the 5-minute timeframe but also works on all markets.


Features:

- Works with all currency pairs, commodities, and indices on all timeframes.

- Works on multiple charts simultaneously.

- Sends an alert when a signal is detected.

- Sends a push notification when a signal is detected.

- Risk is calculated as a percentage of the account.

- Allows switching to the opposite logic to trade reversals.

- Includes trailing stop functionality.

Plus de l'auteur
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Day Direction Scanner est un indicateur qui utilise la direction du chandelier actuel sur les périodes de 1 jour, 4 heures, 1 heure, 15 minutes et 5 minutes pour déterminer la direction du marché. Lorsque tous les chandeliers convergent dans une même direction, l'indicateur indique si la journée est haussière ou baissière, ou s'il n'y a pas de direction claire. Il est utile pour se faire une idée facile de la direction du marché au cours de la journée. Fonctionnalités :   - Fonctionne sur tout
FREE
Pin Bar Tracker
Efren Hernandez Partida
Indicateurs
Le Pin Bar Tracker est un indicateur conçu pour détecter les motifs de Pin Bar dans les graphiques des devises, de l'or et du bitcoin sur n'importe quelle période. Il inclut un outil qui calcule automatiquement le ratio risque/récompense, le lotage et les points potentiels de stop loss et take profit. Caractéristiques : -Fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période - Calcule automatiquement les lotages -Montre les niveaux de stop loss et take profit -Envoie une alerte lorsqu'il détecte un Pin Bar
FREE
Ichimoku Alerts
Efren Hernandez Partida
Indicateurs
Ichimoku Alerts est un indicateur qui identifie les opportunités de marché grâce à l'indicateur Ichimoku. Il détecte quatre types de signaux. Lorsqu'une figure de retournement apparaît sur la ligne Tenkansen ou Kijunsen, et que les deux lignes sont orientées à la hausse ou à la baisse, l'indicateur envoie une alerte et génère un outil de gestion des risques qui calcule automatiquement la taille de la position ainsi que les niveaux potentiels de stop-loss et de take-profit. Si le signal se forme
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis