FXFortressEURUSD
- Indicateurs
- Muammer Sunaoglu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
The World's Largest pair EURUSD is kneaded with Sunaoglu Investment's Experience and Information Accumulation. Indicator is sensitive to human moves from 1,5 pips to 32 pips on chart all timeframes. It gives you Alarm and Showsignalhistory. If you want, you can open or close Alarm and SignalHistory with True and False options. The Indicator shows up(Buy, Bull, Long) down(Sell, Bear, Shirt) with arrow signals! You can select the arrow's colour. Have Fun.