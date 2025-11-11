X Vorion
- Experts
- Burak Erbas
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
🟡 X CORE X - Vorion v2.0
Adaptive Neural Intelligence for Gold (XAUUSD)
🔥 Launch Special – Limited-Time Offer!
Get it now for $599 (Lifetime License)
Price will increase after the first 30 buyers.
1️⃣ Overview
XAUVorion v2.0 is the next-generation Gold trading AI from X CORE Technologies – built on an enhanced NARX++ neural architecture that adapts in real time to market volatility, price action, and liquidity flow.
It combines AI-driven precision, dynamic self-optimization, and risk-controlled execution, delivering professional-grade performance in all Gold market conditions.
XAUVorion continuously analyzes price structures, detects hidden correlations, and executes trades with human-like adaptability — yet with machine-level consistency.
2️⃣ Core Intelligence
🧠 Enhanced NARX++ Neural System
Multi-layer architecture designed for pattern recognition, adaptive learning, and predictive forecasting – constantly refining itself with live market input.
⚙️ Volatility-Adaptive Execution Engine
Automatically adjusts lot size, stop loss, and take profit based on current volatility and liquidity zones — optimizing both profit potential and risk exposure.
📊 Hybrid Scoring Matrix (6 Dimensions)
Integrates EMA, RSI, Momentum, ATR, Trend Probability, and Volatility Pressure into one unified decision layer for ultra-precise trade entries.
💡 Self-Calibrating Parameters
No need for manual optimization — XAUVorion automatically tunes itself to the active Gold market regime, maintaining high performance across timeframes.
3️⃣ Risk & Trade Management
-
Dynamic risk allocation (0.10–0.20 % per trade)
-
Real-time equity guard with adaptive exposure control
-
ATR-based stop-loss logic
-
Built-in anti-overtrading protection
XAUVorion’s money management logic keeps drawdown minimal while maximizing capital efficiency.
4️⃣ Installation & Requirements
Attach XAUVorion v2.0 to XAUUSD (Gold) chart.
Recommended timeframe: H1 or M30.
No additional indicators or DLLs required.
Recommended Setup:
-
Minimum deposit: $500+
-
Account type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Leverage: 1:100+
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
5️⃣ Updates & Support
Lifetime updates and premium support included for all X CORE customers.
Upcoming versions will extend compatibility to other metals (Silver, Platinum) and multi-asset AI systems.
💬 Summary
X CORE XAUVorion v2.0 —
A next-level evolution in Gold trading.
Adaptive. Intelligent. Profitable.